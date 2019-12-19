Ohio University didn’t hold a press conference. Frank Solich didn’t conduct a presentation outlining each recruit’s potential.
It was pretty much business as usual on the first day of the Early Signing Period in Athens.
Ohio announced the reception of signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) from 11 new players to the program on Wednesday on National Signing Day. The 11 new recruits is the lowest for a signing day at Ohio under head coach Frank Solich, who just wrapped up his 15th season.
The Bobcats knew they were going to have a small class — only 15 players, including a couple walk-ons, were honored on Senior Night. So the size of the class wasn’t a surprise, shock or disappointment.
Ohio Recruiting Coordinator Brian Haines didn’t expect to fill every potential available spot on Wednesday. The Bobcats class of 2020 should finish out at around 15 to 17 players, which leaves some work to do before the next big signing period that begins in early February.
“I expect us to take a couple more in the February Signing Period and we’re by no means panicking or nervous about that at all,” Haines said last week.
“There’s some good kids who are going to get surprises and the kids are probably thinking I’m not going to panic either. There’s going to be another signing day.”
As it is, Ohio’s signing class wasn’t greeted warmly by the recruiting gurus at 247sports.com, which grade every recruiting class in the country. The website had Ohio’s class, which only accounted for eight of the 11 signees, as the worst (12th) in the Mid-American Conference. It also rated Ohio’s class — again without all 11 accounted for — as 133rd nationally. There are 130 FBS programs.
Of the 11 players Ohio signed, four were listed as having no other FBS offers.
But you won’t find Solich sweating about that. He shrugs off the rankings each year, whether the Bobcats grade well or poorly. Given Ohio is only taking about 15 players altogether this year, so the news of Ohio’s ranking is no surprise in the OU coaching offices.
But the players Ohio did sign rated well. Nine of the 11 signees were three star recruits — rated 0.8000 or higher by 247Sports.com. Among those not at the three-star level were linebacker Bryce Kitrell from Nebraska, and Australian punter Jack Wilson.
Ohio again loaded up on offensive linemen with four three-star blockers headlining the small group. The Bobcats also added a quarterback in three-star dual threat C.J. Harris out of West Bloomfield, Mich.
Ohio picked up two cornerbacks, and one wide receiver in Nelsonville-York High School product Keegan Wilburn.
Wilburn will join the Bobcats in January, and he anticipates he won’t be the only one. If Wilburn is any indication, the 2020 class is a motivated one.
During his signing day ceremony on Wednesday, Wilburn said about half the class could be on Ohio’s campus in time for the winter semester. He cited defensive back Peter Kemeni, Harris, Wilson and offensive linemen Bryce McNair and Wyatt Walton as other potential early enrollees.
“I know a lot of those guys are in the same mindset I’m in,” Wilburn said. “They’re on board with going in and wanting to play football. We’re going to try and get a MAC championship.”
Ohio’s expected class did take a hit in early December. The Bobcats signed one defensive linemen — tackle Dane Middlebrook from Indianapolis — but had two defensive ends flip late in the process. Three-star defensive ends A.J. Barner (to Indiana) and Ralph Mency (to Middle Tennessee State) both backed out of their Ohio commitments this month.
Haines has seen it happen before. Defensive line depth remains a focus for February, but OU wasn’t going to fill the late opening just to have them filled.
“To us, that just means you’re on the right kid,” Haines said. “Part of our success in our recruiting and with our team and our locker room is not just taking people. We prioritize the fit.”
Besides defensive linemen, Ohio could be in the market for another quarterback — either a junior college transfer or an FBS transfer. The Bobcats will likely have just two scholarship quarterbacks on campus for spring camp.
Below are quick capsules on each of the 11 signings in the 2020 recruiting class:
Joseph Habinowski — OL (6-5, 305), Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna HS)
247 rating: 0.8288
Ohio tried to load up on potential offensive tackles in this class with Habinowski being the largest of the three. A solid three-star recruit, he had reported offers from Indiana, FIU, FAU and Eastern Michigan.
C.J. Harris — QB (6-3, 195), West Bloomfield (HS), Michigan
247 rating: 0.8065
The film shows an athletic, mobile quarterback decidedly in the mold of what Ohio has had running the offense for the last three years. A two-year captain and honorable mention all-state selection, Harris accounted for more than 2,200 yards of offense and 22 touchdowns as a senior. Had reported offers from Miami and Central Michigan.
Peter Kemeni — CB (6-1, 200), Milton, Ontario (Clarkston North HS)
247 rating: 0.8200
Continuing Ohio’s recent trend of Canadian imports, see Maleek Irons and the Rourke brothers, Kemeni is being projected as a corner for OU. He would grade out as one of the larger ones on the current roster. Had reported offers from Kent State, Miami and UMass.
Bryce Kitrell — LB (5-10, 185), Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood HS)
247 rating: Not rated
Kitrell did it all as a linebacker, defensive back, running back, and special teams standout in high school and racked up more than 3,500 rushing yards and 178 tackles. His dad, Barry, played for Solich at Nebraska in the mid-80s, and his older brother Brett is a two-year starter on the current Ohio offensive line. One of three players not recorded by 247Sports as part of the class grade.
Bryce McNair — OL (6-4, 280), Deerfield Beach (HS), Fla.
247 rating: 0.8127
The second of the big Florida offensive tackles in the class, McNair held offers from both FIU and FAU in his native state.
Dane Middlebrook — DT (6-0, 320), Indianapolis, Ind. (Brownsburg, HS)
247 rating: 0.7990
The only defensive lineman in the group, Middlebook was a three-year captain and a two-time all-state selection in high school. A prototypical run-stuffer, he could have the size and heft to be a potential contributor sooner rather than later. Had reported offers from Tulane, Ball State, Bowling Green and Central Michigan. He was another one of the three players not counted in the class by 247Sports.
Roman Parodie — CB (6-1, 175), Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons HS)
247 rating: 0.8438
The highest rated player in the class according to 247, Parodie was a two-year letter winner in high school with big numbers of plays made on balls in the air (21 breakups, 7 interceptions). He, too, has good length for the position and held reported offers from Buffalo and Illinois.
Shedrick Rhodes Jr. — OL (6-4, 285), McDonough, Ga. (Eagles Landing Christian Academy)
247 rating: 0.8333
The second highest rated player in the class, Rhodes was also not including in the calculations when 247Sports graded the Ohio recruiting class. Like Habinowski and McNair, Rhodes would seem to have prototypical size to play offensive tackle. Had reported offers from FAU, Arkansas State, Central Michigan and Coastal Carolina.
Wyatt Walton — OL (6-2, 325), Johnstown, Ohio (Johnstown-Monroe HS)
247 rating: 0.8000
One of the earliest commits in the 2020 class that signed on Wednesday, Walton was a four-year captain at Johnstown and helped lead his team to a Division V State Runner-up finish in 2018. He logged 191 pancake blocks in his career. Ohio was reportedly his only FBS offer.
Keegan Wilburn — WR (5-9, 180), Nelsonville, Ohio (Nelsonville-York HS)
247 rating: 0.8324
Wilburn put up astronomical numbers with the Buckeyes and shined in camps across the midwest leading into his senior season. At N-Y, he totaled nearly 6,000 yards rushing and receiving and scored 72 total touchdowns. Ohio was his only FBS offer, but he had plenty of interest. Given his size, Wilburn is being penciled in as a slot receiver.
Jack Wilson — P (5-10, 200), Lancefield, Victoria, Australia (Gisborne Secondary College)
247 rating: 0.7400
Wilson reportedly had no other FBS offers but comes with an athletic background — he played Australia Rules Football — and has spent time at Prokick Australia, an academy designed to prep kickers for professional or college kicking/punting in the United States.
