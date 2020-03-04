Ohio’s showdown with co-Mid-American Conference East Division leader Kent State came down to a pair of whistles.
True to form during this tough-luck conference season, both calls went against the Bobcats.
The Golden Flashes Asiah Dingle hit two free throws with eight seconds left to give KSU the lead after she was bumped driving down the right side.
Ohio’s chance to win evaporated seconds later when sophomore Erica Johnson was called for an offensive foul on a similar play at the other end of the floor with 5.9 seconds left.
Johnson slammed the ball down after the call was made, which led to a technical, her foul out, and three more free throws for the Flashes.
In the end, Kent State won 81-77 to send Ohio to its fourth-straight loss.
“We just can’t get on the right side of one of these,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon in a postgame radio interview.
“It’s a bummer we can’t get one to go our way.”
Ohio (17-11, 10-7 MAC) hasn’t won in more than two weeks, and it’s taken the Bobcats out of the top spot in the MAC East. Kent State (18-10, 11-6 MAC) has won its last four in a row and clinched at least a share of the MAC East title with Wednesday’s victory.
The loss also sent OU from the third overall seed in the MAC, down to the fifth slot. Unless things change on the final day of the regular season, the Bobcats will be hosting a first-round tournament game on Monday night in the Convo.
Ohio needs to beat Miami (11-18, 4-13 MAC) on Saturday, and then have Kent State lose at Buffalo (17-11, 8-9 MAC), to earn a share of the MAC East title. Western Michigan (17-11, 10-7 MAC), which also passed OU in the seeding on Wednesday) finishes the regular season at home against Ball State (20-9, 12-5 MAC).
Wednesday’s loss came down to the final seconds, and Ohio needed a huge comeback to make that happen. Ohio trailed 62-51 entering the fourth, but opened the quarter with a 9-0 run to get back into it.
The Bobcats hung around until the final minute. With 12.1 seconds left, OU’s Caitlyn Kroll hit a right-corner 3-pointer to give Ohio a 77-76 lead.
“We did a good job of really battling,” Boldon said. “We hung in there.”
But on KSU’s next possession, Dingle was bumped by OU’s Edecia Beck and got the call. Dingle, who had nine points, hit both for a 78-77 lead.
Ohio called time out, and set up a play to get the ball to Johnson. Catching the ball just outside the right block, Johnson spun baseline and Kent State’s Katie Shumate fell back as Johnson drove past.
The whistle came, and the Flashes got the call.
It was a horrible end to a brilliant night for Johnson, who willed the Bobcats throughout. She finished with a career-high 36 points, and hit 15 of 30 shots from the field. It was her third game of the season with 30 or more points.
But Johnson got to the line just three times, and not once after halftime.
“I wish we’d get some wins to go with some of those individual performances our players have put up this season,” Boldon said.
Shumate led Kent State with 20 points and eight rebounds. She hit 13 of 15 free throws, and the charity stripe was where the Flashes won the game.
Ohio was called for 27 fouls in the game, and had three players — Johnson, Kroll and Amani Burke — foul out. Kent State was just 1 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter, but took 35 free throws during the game, including a whopping 22 in the fourth.
Nila Blackford added 11 points for KSU, with Megan Carter (14) and Hannah Young (11) also hitting double figures. Lindsey Thall added seven points and five blocked shots.
Burke backed up Johnson with 14 points, and Cece Hooks added 12 points — all in the second half — for Ohio.
Ohio led 39-37 at the half after an incredible opening half from Johnson.
Johnson blistered the nets for 18 first-quarter points, hitting free throws, leaners, jumpers and a 3, but Kent State scored 12 points on its final five possessions of the frame to steal a 26-23 lead.
KSU led by as many as four in the second, but OU — behind Johnson — took the lead back by the break. Amani Burke’s 3-points play sparked an 11-5 run to end the half for OU, and Johnson scored the Bobcats’ final seven points of the half.
Johnson’s 3-pointer from the right wing made it 39-37 at the break, and allowed her to finish the half shooting 10 of 11 from the field.
For the first time this season, Ohio’s destiny in the MAC tournament is no longer under their sole control. To get a top four seed, or a division title, or both, OU will have to snap its skid on Saturday and get some help.
“We’ve got one more game, and we’ll probably play again on Monday,” Boldon said. “If we’re fortunate enough to get to Cleveland we’ll try our best when we get there.”
Ohio faces Miami in the Convo beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Kent State 81, Ohio 77
Ohio;23;16;12;26;—;77
Kent State;26;11;25;19;—;81
OHIO 77 (17-11, 10-7 MAC)
Cece Hooks 3 6-6 12, Amani Burke 5 4-4 14, Erica Johnson 15 3-3 36, Gabby Burris 1 2-5 4, Caitlyn Kroll 1 3-4 6, Kaylee Bambule 0 0-0 0, Peyton Guice 0 0-0 0, Edecia Beck 2 1-1 5; TOTALS 27 19-23 77; 3-point goals — 4-20 (Johnson 3-10, Kroll 1-1, Guice 0-1, Bambule 0-1, Burris 0-2, Hooks 0-2, Burke 0-3).
KENT STATE 81 (18-10, 11-6 MAC)
Nila Blackford 4 3-5 11, Lindsey Thall 3 1-1 7, Katie Shumate 3 13-15 20, Megan Carter 6 2-2 14, Mariah Modkins 2 0-0 6, Clare Kelly 1 0-0 3, Asiah Dingle 1 7-8 9, Hannah Young 3 2-4 11, Monique Smith 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 28-35 81; 3-point goals — 7-25 (Young 3-5, Modkins 2-3, Shumate 1-5, Kelly 1-4, Carter 0-2, Thall 0-6).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 27-66 (.409), 3-point goals 4-20 (.200); Kent State 23-56 (.411), 3-point goals 7-25 (.280); Free throws — Ohio 19-23 (.826), KSU 28-35 (.800); Rebounds — Ohio 39/18 offensive (Burris 8), KSU 39/14 offensive (Shumate 8); Assists — Ohio 5, KSU 12 (Kelly 3); Steals — Ohio 10 (Hooks 4), KSU 6; Blocks — Ohio 3 (Burke 2), KSU 10 (Thall 5); Turnovers — Ohio 14, KSU 16; Personal fouls — Ohio 27, KSU 20; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — Ohio, one (Erica Johnson, 0:06, 4Q); Kent State, none.
