It’s early in the season, but Jeff Boals has already encountered a pattern he’s not enamored with.
Ohio dropped its third straight game on Friday, as Utah used a big first-half run to grab control and then cruised to an 80-66 victory in consolation bracket semifinal of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.
For the Bobcats (3-3), the game followed the same rhythm set in Ohio’s previous two losses — at Villanova on Nov. 16 and on Thursday night against Baylor in Myrtle Beach. Ohio hasn’t faced a deficit less than nine points in the second half of its last three games, and that nine point gap was merely seconds long against Baylor.
Utah (4-1) wasn’t seriously threatened after using a 13-0 run in the later stages of the first half to pull away. The Runnin’ Utes shot at or above 50 percent for most of the game, and were stellar at the foul line with an incredible 27 of 28 effort.
“I didn’t think they were going to miss one, and they finally missed on,” Boals, Ohio’s first-year head coach said.
Of more concern for Boals than the opponent’s hot shooting from the foul stripe has been the recent tendency for Ohio to lose the final minutes of the first half. It was the case at Villanova as the Wildcats built a huge lead thanks to a 23-4 run. It was the case on Thursday as Baylor ran off 13 straight points en route to a 36-23 halftime lead.
And it was the case again on Friday as Utah used a 13-0 run, over a four-minute span with less than six minutes left in the half, to turn a 28-26 lead into a 41-26 lead.
“That’s the hump we have to get through,” Boals said in a postgame radio interview. “We get kind of deflated.
“Our sense of urgency and our will tow in had to be greater than theirs, and I thought theirs was better than ours,” he added. “That’s what good teams do, they respond.”
Slashing guard Timmy Allen had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Utah. Fellow slasher Both Gach added 18 points, and point guard Rylan Jones added 17 points and four assists. Forward Riley Battin added 10 points for the Utes, who hit 7 of 15 (46.7 percent) from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Jason Preston netted a game-high 21 points to lead Ohio. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas added 13 points, and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda chipped in six points and six rebounds.
Ohio played three true freshmen heavy minutes. Lunden McDay made his sixth consecutive start and had eight points. Forward Nolan Foster added seven points and five rebounds, while wing Ben Roderick had six points — but fouled out in 21 minutes — in his second career game in the Green & White.
The Bobcats struggled again from long range, hitting just 6 of 24 (25 percent). During the three-game slide, Ohio is shooting just 24.7 percent (18 of 73) from 3-point range.
Utah scored the game’s first six point, but Ohio led twice in the first half — at 14-11 and 20-19. The Utes wiped out the last deficit with a 9-3 burst — keyed by six points from Each — and led 28-26 going into the last six minutes of the half.
Then the game got away from OU. The ‘Cats missed seven straight shots, with two turnovers, and Jones scored seven points in four possessions as Utah rattled off 13 straight points. Ohio trailed 44-34 at the break.
Utah then opened the second half on a 19-8 run, and Jones capped it with consecutive 3-pointers, as the Utes pushed out to a 63-42 lead with 12 minutes to go.
Ohio chipped away, however, and pulled to within 71-61 with 2:12 to go after a Roderick 3-pointer and McDay’s 3-point play in the paint.
But Utah couldn’t miss at the foul line. The Utes hit each of their first 27 free throws, and netted 11 of 12 over the final 2:39 to make sure the Bobcats couldn’t draw closer.
“Our guys compete and battle, we’ve just got to continue to lear from this,” Boals said. “I told them afterward we have a chance to be really good and these are the types of teams you face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.” Ohio will face Middle Tennessee State (3-3) in the final round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The game, for seventh place in the eight-team tournament, is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on Sunday and will air live on ESPNews.
Like the ‘Cats, MSTU has lost three straight and has run into defensive issues; The Blue Raiders have given up 92.3 points per game during their own three-game skid, including big numbers is losses to Villanova (98-69) and Tulane (86-74) in the tournament.
Either Ohio or MTSU will end the weekend with a rebound win, or a four-game skid.
“Someone is going to leave 0-3, and someone is going to leave at 1-2,” Boals said. “This will be a heart and determination game.”
Utah 80, Ohio 66
Ohio;34;32;—;66
Utah;44;36;—;80
OHIO 66 (3-3)
Jason Preston 8 3-6 21, Ben Vander Plas 4 5-5 13, Sylvester Ogbonda 3 0-0 6, Lunden McDay 3 1-1 8, Jordan Dartis 2 0-0 5, Ben Roderick 2 0-0 6, Nolan Foster 2 3-3 7, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 12-15 66; 3-point goals — 6-24 (Roderick 2-5, Preston 2-7, McDay 1-2, Dartis 1-7, Vander Plas 0-1, Foster 0-1, McMurray 0-1).
UTAH 80 (4-1)
Timmy Allen 5 9-9 19, Both Gach 6 5-5 18, Rylan Jones 4 6-6 17, Riley Battin 3 3-4 10, Branden Carlson 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Brenchley 2 0-0 6, Brandon Haddock 0 0-0 0, Eli Ballstaedt 0 0-0 0, Mikael Jantunen 2 4-4 8, Lahat Thioune 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 27-28 80; 3-point goals — 7-15 (Jones 3-5, Brenchley 2-4, Battin 1-1, Gach 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Ballstaedt 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 24-56 (.429), 3-point goals 6-24 (.250); Utah 23-47 (.489), 3-point goals 7-15 (.467); Free throws — Ohio 12-15 (.800), Utah 27-28 (.964); Rebounds — Ohio 28/10 offensive (Ogbonda 6), Utah 31/7 offensive (Allen 8); Assists — Ohio 9 (Preston 4), Utah 11 (Jones 4); Steals — Ohio 4, Utah 3; Blocks — Ohio 2, Utah 1; Turnovers — Ohio 14, Utah 13; Personal fouls — Ohio 25, Utah 17; Attendance — n/a; Technical fouls — None.
