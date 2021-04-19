DEKALB, Ill. — The Ohio baseball team split a four-game weekend series at Northern Illinois.
The Bobcats rolled during Friday's opener, winning 19-5.
Ohio suffered a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, losing 9-1 and 10-9.
The Bobcats were able to come back on Sunday and win the finale, 10-6, to salvage a split of the series.
Ohio's record stands at 17-13 overall, and 11-9 in the Mid-American Conference.
One constant for the Bobcats this season is their success in MAC openers. The Bobcats are 5-0 in opening games of their conference series thanks to Friday's run-rule win, 19-5 in eight innings.
Ohio's ace Joe Rock (6-1) has won all five of those openers. He won his sixth game in a row overall after pitching five innings.
By the numbers, it wasn't Rock's best outing as he gave up five runs, four being earned, on seven hits and four walks. He stuck out six, but still has an ERA of just 2.02 on the season.
Chace Harris worked the final three innings for his first save of the season. He stuck out five without walking a batter or allowing a hit. He threw 42 pitches, with 30 being strikes.
The Bobcats trailed 4-1 before scoring six runs in the fourth, and four more in the fifth.
Ohio put the game away with a seven-run eighth.
The Bobcats had 17 hits. Isaiah Peterson was 3 for 5 with four runs, five RBIs and a walk. One of his hits was a triple.
Aaron Levy was 3 for 6 with three RBIs and three runs scored, hitting two doubles.
Michael Richardson, Harry Witwer-Dukes, Sebastian Fabik and Mason Minzey all had two-hit games in the blowout win.
Northern Illinois turned the tables in Saturday's first game, building up a 4-1 lead before scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ohio was held to five hits by Huskies' starter Brandon McPherson (2-2). He pitched a complete-game in the seven-inning contest, striking out seven.
Braxton Kelly (1-1) took the loss for the Bobcats, giving up four runs on six hits and six walks in four innings.
Five different players had a hit for Ohio, with Levy hitting a double. Trevor Lukkes had an RBI.
Jake Dunham and Dylan Lonteen hit home runs for Northern Illinois.
Ohio led the second game 7-4 before Northern Illinois scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win.
The big blow came from the bat of Nick Drobushevich, as his three-run home run forced a 7-7 tie. Dunham's RBI single gave the Huskies an 8-7 lead.
Ohio scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but weren't able to find the tying run.
Edward Kutt IV (4-2) took the loss in relief for the Bobcats, giving up six earned runs in the final two innings.
Mason Minzey had a big day at the plate for Ohio, as he hit a two-run double in the first inning a solo home run in the third inning and an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Ohio trailed 4-3 in Sunday's finale before scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Treyben Funderburg's two-run double to left field gave Ohio a 6-4 lead in the inning.
The Bobcats scored runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to lead 10-4 before the Huskies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth.
Harris (2-1) got the win out of the bullpen, pitching 4 1-3 innings. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and three strikeouts. He didn't walk a batter.
Starting pitcher Ryan Anderson (0-1) took the loss for Northern Illinois, as he was charged with six earned runs in 5 1-3 innings. He gave up nine hits, striking out three.
Levy was 3 for 5 with two runs and four RBIs, hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
Northern Illinois drops to 7-23, and 6-10 in the MAC after the weekend.
Ohio is tied for fifth place in the MAC standings with Toledo at 11-9.
Ball State and Central Michigan lead the conference at 12-4, with Miami following at 11-5. Western Michigan is 10-6.
The Bobcats are off from MAC play this weekend, as they host Purdue Fort Wayne in a three-game set.
Friday's opener is set for 6 p.m., with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.