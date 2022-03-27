The Ohio softball team split a Friday doubleheader against Bowling Green.
Ohio won the opener, 2-1, before dropping the second game 5-3.
Both games were played at the Ohio Softball Field, and Saturday's series finale was canceled due to weather.
Ohio is 8-16 overall, and 2-3 in the Mid-American Conference.
Bowling Green's record stands at 14-8 overall and 2-3 in the MAC.
The Bobcats won in walk-off fashion in the opener.
Bowling Green scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 1-1 thanks to Payton Hamm's RBI double.
Yasmine Logan ended the game in the bottom half of the seven with a double down the left-field line. Emily Walker scored the winning run for Ohio.
Ohio led 1-0 after an inning thanks to Megan McMenemy's solo home run.
Mackensie Kohl improved to 6-8 with the pitching win. She worked all seven innings, allowing just a run on five hits and one walk. She struck out seven.
Payton Gottshall (8-5) took the loss for the Falcons. She gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits and two walks in 6 1-3 innings. She struck out nine.
Bowling Green rallied back for a win in the second game. Ohio led 3-0 before the Falcons scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the 5-3 win.
Reagan Williamson's two-run home run in the fifth inning gave the Falcons the winning margin.
Ohio had six hits in the defeat. McMenemy was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Kohl took the loss with 3 1-3 innings of relief. She gave up two runs on five hits, striking out two.
Kylie Coffelt started and pitched 3 2-3 innings, giving up three unearned runs on three hits and four walks. She struck out two.
Gottshall got the win for the Falcons, pitching the final four shutout innings. She allowed two hits, no walks with two strikeouts.
Williamson was 3 for 3 with two runs, a walk and two RBIs for Bowling Green.
Ohio travels to Miami for its next series. A single game is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m., with a Saturday doubleheader scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
