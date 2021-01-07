OXFORD — The Ohio women's basketball team turned up its defensive effort on Wednesday.
The Bobcats stifled the host Miami Redhawks, earning a 72-63 win inside Millett Hall.
Ohio held Miami to just 23 combined points in the second and third quarters, leading 56-37 going to the fourth quarter.
Ohio improves to 4-3 overall, and 2-2 in the Mid-American Conference, while Miami slips to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the MAC.
Cece Hooks powered the Bobcats in the win on both ends of the court. She scored a game-high 26 points to go with five steals, nine rebounds and two assists.
Hooks shot an efficient 9 of 15 from the field, all being 2-point attempts. She hit 8 of 12 free throws.
Gabby Burris also had a strong night for the Bobcats, scoring 19 points. She added five rebounds.
Erica Johnson gave Ohio three players in double figures, tallying 13 points. She had four assists.
Caitlyn Kroll added seven points, while Peyton Guice added five points. Madi Mace scored two points in the win.
Miami got off to a solid start, leading 13-7 after Katie Davidson's jumper with 3:16 to play in the opening quarter.
Miami's final lead came at 20-19 after Kelly McLaughlin scored in the paint with 5:35 remaining in the second quarter.
Burris scored on a fast-break layup for a 21-20 edge, and Ohio never trailed again.
That started an 8-0 run, as Ohio led 27-20 after two Burris free throws with 1:52 left in the half.
The Bobcats led 28-24 at halftime, eventually opening up a 43-28 lead after Burris' jumper capped a 15-2 run.
Ohio's largest lead was 21 points on three occasions, the final coming at 62-41 after a Burris field goal with 8:12 to play.
The Bobcats finished the game with 20 turnovers, but forced Miami into 27 miscues.
Peyton Scott, a graduate of nearby Lynchburg-Clay High School, led the Redhawks with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Ohio returns home to the Convocation Center on Saturday to face Toledo at 1 p.m.
