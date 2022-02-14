YPSILANTI, Mich. — The Ohio men's basketball team struggled to get going in the first half on Saturday.
There were no such problems in the second half.
The Bobcats roared past Eastern Michigan, 74-56, for a road Mid-American Conference victory.
Ohio trailed 33-25 at halftime, but won the second half 49-23 to win going away.
The Bobcats are 21-4 overall and 12-2 in the MAC, while the Eagles slump to 8-16 overall and 3-10 in the MAC.
Mark Sears had a big day for Ohio, scoring 27 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He also made all seven of his free throws.
Sears had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Miles Brown added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Ohio. Ben Roderick had nine points, while Ben Vander Plas added seven points and five rebounds.
Darion Spottsville (12 points, Luka Savicevic (11 points) and Bryce McBride (10 points) all hit double figures for the Eagles.
Ohio trailed 35-27 early in the second half, but forced a 37-37 tie on Vander Plas' layup.
Consecutive 3-pointers for Tommy Schmock and Sears gave Ohio a lead it wouldn't relinquish as 43-37.
The Bobcats were on a 23-5 run by the time they lead 50-40 with 8:40 to play after another Sears' basket.
Ohio is scheduled to host Miami on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before traveling to Kent State on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.