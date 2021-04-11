The Ohio Bobcats made a move in the Mid-American Conference baseball standings, sweeping a four-game series against Eastern Michigan.
The Bobcats won the four games by a combined six runs, the last three being one-run victories.
The sweep was Ohio's first MAC series win in four tries this season, moving its record to 15-11 overall and 9-7 in the MAC.
Ohio entered the weekend sixth in the MAC standings, but now moved up a spot to fifth.
The Bobcats won the first game 6-3, then enjoyed victories of 4-3, 2-1 and 3-2 in the finale.
Ohio's Joe Rock won for the fourth straight MAC start on Friday in the 6-3 win. Rock improved to 5-1 on the season overall after pitching six innings. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks, striking out four.
Rock was on the hook for the loss until the offense posted a comeback. Ohio trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the sixth before Mason Minzey's double to center field forced a 3-3 tie.
Ohio went ahead 4-3 in the sixth thanks to Colin Kasperbauer's RBI groundout.
The Bobcats added two more runs in the seventh, Isaiah Peterson scoring on an error and Michael Richardson scoring on a wild pitch.
Brett Manis pitched the ninth for his third save of the season.
Ohio swept the doubleheader on Saturday with both games going to extra innings after only being scheduled for seven-inning affairs.
The game-one winning run scored on an Eastern Michigan error in the ninth inning. Tanner Piechnick reached on a throwing error, allowing Sebastian Fabik to score to end the game.
Ohio's runs leading up to the error were scored on home runs.
Harry Witwer-Dukes hit a two-run shot in the first inning, with Peterson hitting a solo blast to center in the third inning.
Braxton Kelly started and pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs.
Edward Kutt IV got the win, pitching the final four innings. He allowed an earned run on four hits, striking out four.
The Bobcats overcame four errors in the win.
Saturday's second game went 10 innings, and ended on Aaron Levy's 10th-inning home run to left field.
All three runs of the 2-1 decision were solo home runs.
Eastern Michigan led 1-0 after Christian Bault's home run.
Ohio tied the game in the third on Treyben Funderburg's homer.
Logan Jones turned in a quality start on the mound for Ohio in a no-decision. He pitched 7 2-3 innings, striking out four. He walked three, holding the Eagles to two hits.
Manis got the win after pitching the final 2 1-3 out of the bullpen. He held Eastern Michigan to just one hit.
Ohio completed the sweep with Sunday's 3-2 win.
The Bobcats trailed 2-1 before scoring twice in the seventh on Peterson's two-run home run.
The blast trumped solo home runs by Eastern Michigan's Gabe Denton and Taylor Hopkins.
The Bobcats received 4 1-3 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen.
Chace Harris got the win, moving to 1-1 on the season. He worked 2 2-3 innings, striking out three. He worked around four hit batters.
Manis got his fourth save of the season, pitching the final 1 2-3 innings while striking out three.
Eastern Michigan fell to 8-17 overall and 4-12 in the MAC after being swept.
The Bobcats are on the road this weekend, heading to Northern Illinois for four games. The first game is Friday and is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.
