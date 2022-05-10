The Ohio baseball team picked up its first conference sweep of the season.
The Bobcats swept all four games of a Mid-American Conference series against Akron, held at Bob Wren Stadium.
Inclement weather kept the series from beginning until Saturday, with Ohio winning 12-4.
The Bobcats swept a Sunday doubleheader by scores of 5-2 and 8-6 before winning 11-5 in the finale on Monday.
Ohio trailed 4-1 on Monday before scoring three runs in the third and six in the fourth to lead 10-5.
Colin Kasperbauer's two-run single gave Ohio the lead for good at 7-5 in the fourth.
Kasperbauer also hit two doubles, going 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs.
AJ Rausch was 4 for 4 with a walk and two runs for Ohio.
Brenden Roder got the win, pitching seven innings. He allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out one.
Ohio opened the series with a 12-4 win on Saturday.
The game was tied at 4-4 before the Bobcats scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Harrison Johnson and Nick Dolan both hit home runs in the inning.
Rausch was 3 for 5 with two runs for Ohio. Edward Kutt IV got the win on the mound after pitching eight strong innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.
Bryant Shellenbarger hit a two-run home run in the sixth, finishing with three RBIs for the Zips.
Ohio won a pair of close games in Sunday's twin bill.
Eamon Horwedel and Braxton Kelly combined to pitch a strong game in the opener.
Kelly got the win in relief, pitching the final four innings. He allowed just a run on one hit, striking out nine.
Horwedel got the start and pitched three innings, giving up one run on three hits while striking out two.
Isaiah Peterson, Rausch, Spencer Harbert and Will Sturek each had two-hit games for Ohio.
The second game was scoreless before Ohio scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Peterson's three-run home run gave Ohio a 5-0 lead.
The Bobcats led 8-0 before Akron scored twice in the eighth and four times in the ninth to close the gap.
Brett Manis got the final two outs for his fourth save of the season.
The sweep gave Ohio a 24-19 overall record, including 16-12 in the MAC.
The Bobcats are currently third in the overall conference standings, behind Ball State (26-5 MAC) and Central Michigan (24-6).
Akron slides to 14-34 overall and 12-24 in the conference.
Ohio has a big weekend series coming at Ball State. Friday's opener is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
A doubleheader on Saturday will commence at 12 p.m., with Sunday's finale slated for 1 p.m.
