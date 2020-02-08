Cece Hooks grinned when asked how she was able to keep it together despite a terrible half of basketball.
The answer was right beside her.
Teammate Erica Johnson leaned toward her, beaming at the expected answer.
“They,” Hooks said, referring to Johnson and senior guard Amani Burke, “always keep telling me to keep my head up, and everything will be alright.”
It turned out ‘alright’ for Ohio on Saturday as the Bobcats — led by Hooks’ impactful second half — rallied to beat Kent State 63-57 in the Convocation Center.
Ohio (15-7, 8-3 Mid-American Conference) faced a 37-31 deficit at the half after Hooks, junior forward Gabby Burris and sophomore forward Edecia Beck all finished the first 20 minutes with two fouls apiece. Hooks, OU’s leading scorer, didn’t score in the first two quarters.
“Some would say I handled it poorly,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon when asked how he juggled the early foul trouble.
Kent State (12-9, 5-5 MAC) got into the paint at will, effectively slowed down Ohio’s offense and had grinded out a lead thanks to Katie Shumate’s 13 first-half points.
The only reason the Bobcats were still within striking distance at the break was because Johnson did the bulk of the scoring for OU in the first half. Johnson finished with a game-high 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, but her first-half minutes — when she scored 14 points — were the ones that matter most.
“Most teams can’t absorb Cece getting into foul trouble as well as we can,” Boldon said. “Erica offensively was fantastic in the first half, and kind of carried us through some times when Cece wasn’t on the floor.”
And that’s the way it’s been for Ohio this season. Hooks carries the load when Johnson is out, or struggling. And Johnson returns the favor.
And when both are fully engaged? Well that’s what the second-half looked like. Ohio won the final two quarters 32-20, and never trailed after opening the second half with an 8-0 counter-punch; Hooks and Johnson both had two buckets apiece in the rally.
“It’s just knowing what the team needs and then trying to bring it,” Johnson said.
Hooks was, well typical, in the second half with 12 points, six rebounds, an assist and four steals in the final two quarters alone. And with their defensive leader back the floor, the Bobcats stifled the Golden Flashes.
Kent State shot just 29 percent in the second half, and 12 of the Flashes’ 17 turnovers came in the second half. Nila Blackford and Asiah Dingle both scored 10 points apiece, but Shumate had just two points after the break after a good first half.
OU allowed just six points in the first nine minutes of the third quarter. Then the Bobcats held the Flashes to just five points over the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter. Ohio led by six with 90 seconds left, and got free throws from Burke and Johnson to wrap it up.
“We’re a better team with (Hooks) on the floor, and our defense is better with her on the floor,” Boldon said.
Burris finished with seven points and eight rebounds for Ohio, and Peyton Guice added nine points off the bench.
The win gave Ohio a three-game lead in the MAC East Division title race. Ohio still trails Central Michigan (11-0) by three full games for the overall MAC lead, but remains ahead of both Ball State (7-3) and Toledo (6-4) for the potential No. 2 seed.
And the Bobcats will be refreshed heading into the final seven games of the conference season. Ohio will receive a mid-week bye on Wednesday, and then faces Miami next Saturday.
The respite, though brief, is welcomed by the Bobcats, who have labored as the team to beat in the MAC for most of the season.
“It’s the travel, it’s the schedule, it’s the whole thing that wears on you,” Boldon said. “It comes at a good time for us. We got four kids who won’t do a thing until Wednesday.”
Hooks, in serious foul trouble in each of Ohio’s last two games, is relishing the chance to catch her breath for the late-season push.
“I know I need a break,” she said. “I’m happy about it.”
Ohio 63, Kent State 57
Kent St.;16;21;10;10;—;57
Ohio;18;13;19;13;—;63
KENT STATE 57 (12-9, 5-5 MAC)
Nila Blackford 5 0-2 10, Lindsey Thall 1 0-0 2, Mariah Modkins 2 0-0 5, Katie Shumate 6 1-4 15, Megan Carter 3 0-0 6, Asiah Dingle 5 0-0 10, Monique Smith 1 0-0 2, Hannah Young 3 1-2 7, Sydney Brinlee 0 0-0 0, Clare Kelly 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 2-8 57; 3-point goals — 3-19 (Shumate 2-7, Modkins 1-2, Carter 0-2, Dingle 0-2, Thall 0-3, Young 0-3).
OHIO 63 (15-7, 8-3 MAC)
Erica Johnson 8 4-5 22, Gabby Burris 2 2-2 7, Cece Hooks 6 0-0 12, Katie Barker 0 0-0 0, Amani Burke 1 4-6 6, Caitlyn Kroll 1 4-6 7, Peyton Guice 3 2-2 9, Edecia Beck 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 16-21 63; 3-point goals — 5-21 (Johnson 2-10, Burris 1-1, Kroll 1-1, Guice 1-2, Barker 0-1, Hooks 0-2, Burke 0-4).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Kent State 26-65 (.400), 3-point goals 3-19 (.158); Ohio 21-62 (.339), 3-point goals 5-21 (.238); Free throws — Kent St. 2-8 (.250); Ohio 16-21 (.762); Rebounds — Kent St. 45/16 offensive (Shumate 13), Ohio 38/14 offensive (Burris/Hooks 8); Assists — Kent St. 12 (Thall/Shumate 4), Ohio 9 (Johnson 5); Steals — Kent St. 3, Ohio 11 (Johnson/Hooks 5); Blocks — Kent St. 2, Ohio 2; Turnovers — Kent St. 17, Ohio 10; Personal fouls — Kent St. 19, Ohio 18; Attendance — 1,056; Technical fouls — None
