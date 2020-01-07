Jordan Dartis tied a season-high with eight made 3-pointers, and finished with a game-high 26 points, as Ohio held off Eastern Michigan, 74-68, inside the Convocation Center on Tuesday night.
Ohio (9-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) never trailed after Dartis hit four 3-pointers over a four-minute period in the second half after EMU (10-5, 0-2 MAC) pulled to 37-37 tie. Dartis’ fourth 3-pointer in the run, and eighth of the night, gave OU a 53-44 lead with just under 12 minutes to go.
Five players hit double figures for Ohio, which survived a season-high 21 turnovers. Jason Preston had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, while freshman guard Lunden McDay added 13 points, including a key 3-pointer with 47 seconds left after EMU had pulled to within three at 71-68.
Freshman center Nolan Foster chipped in 10 points on 5 of 5 shooting — all in the first half — and forward Ben Vander Plas added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Yeikson Montero led EMU with 18 points, and Ty Groce added 12. The Eagles had won each of the last two trips to the Convo, a building where they have just six total wins over the last 47 years.
The win snapped a two-game slide for the Bobcats, who return to the Convo for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday against preseason MAC favorite Bowling Green. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
The Falcons (10-5, 1-1 MAC) rallied from a second-half deficit to beat Miami, at home, 78-76, at home.
