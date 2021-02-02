MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Ohio men's basketball team continues to climb the Mid-American Conference standings.
Ohio won its fourth consecutive game, picking up an 83-69 win at Central Michigan on Tuesday.
The Bobcats are 11-6 overall, and 7-4 in the MAC after winning at Central Michigan's McGuirk Arena for the first time since Feb. 13, 2013.
Ohio sits at fourth place in the MAC standings after Tuesday's victory.
Point guard Jason Preston once again filled up the stat sheet, while forward Dwight Wilson didn't miss a shot.
Preston led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, and his 11 rebounds gave him a double-double. He also had six assists and a steal. He made 7 of his 11 2-point field goal attempts.
Wilson made all seven of his field goal attempts — all from 2-point range — for his 14 points. He also joined Preston with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
Overall, the Bobcats had six players in double figures. Ben Vander Plas had 13 points and four assists, making five of his six field goal attempts. Ben Roderick and Lunden McDay each totaled 12 points, while Mark Sears came off the bench to score 11 points and collect three steals.
Miles Brown was the only other Bobcat to dent the scoring column, tallying four points.
The first half was competitive, as Ohio led 38-34 at halftime. The Chippewas forced a 40-40 tie in the opening 65 seconds of the second half after Travon Broadway Jr's layup.
Central Michigan would go ahead 44-42 after Broadway Jr. scored again in the paint with 16:56 to play.
Ohio tied the game on Roderick's field goal, then went ahead 47-44 after Roderick's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats never lost that lead, as Roderick's buckets jump started a run of 10 consecutive points. Overall, it was a 14-2 run that allowed Ohio to lead 56-46 with 12:09 remaining after Sears' basket.
Ohio continued to pull away from the Chippewas, leading 66-48 after Wilson's score in the paint. That gave the Bobcats a 24-4 second-half surge over the course of 9 minutes and 39 seconds of game action.
Central Michigan did pull within seven points at 71-64 with 3:46 remaining after Broadway Jr. scored again, but Ohio rattled off another 10-0 run to put the game away.
The Bobcats were ahead 81-64 after Preston's hook shot, well on their way to their third consecutive win against Central Michigan.
Central Michigan falls to 6-11 overall, and 2-8 in the MAC. Broadway Jr. kept the Chipps in the game the best he could, scoring 26 points on 8 of 16 shooting. He added six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Caleb Huffman came off the bench to score 17 points, while Meikkel Murray added 10 points and Matt Beachler nine points.
The Bobcats had a change in their weekend plans. Instead of hosting Eastern Michigan, Ohio will now travel to Bowling Green for a 5 p.m. tip off on Saturday.
Eastern Michigan was forced to postpone its trip to Athens due to COVID-19 precautions in the Eagles' program.
As a result, a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 20 with Bowling Green will now take place on Saturday instead.
Ohio lost at home to Bowling Green, 83-75, on Dec. 30. The Falcons, however, have lost four games in a row and enter at 6-5 in the conference.
