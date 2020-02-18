Jordan Dartis can still light up the Convo, and the Bobcats still have hope of moving up the Mid-American Conference standings.
Dartis, Ohio’s fifth-year senior guard and the program’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, scored a game-high 27 points and landed seven 3-pointers to lead Ohio in a 77-69 win over Central Michigan on Tuesday night in the Convocation Center.
Ohio (13-13, 5-8 MAC) managed to beat CMU (13-12, 6-6 MAC) for the first time since 2014 and snapped a seven-game skid against the Chippewas.
Ohio trailed by as many as eight points in the second half, but erupted for 50 second-half points. Dartis hit three straight triples to kick-start a 15-6 run for Ohio that put the Bobcats up 55-53, and OU never trailed again.
CMU tied it 57-57 6:51 to go, but Ohio scored 14 of the next 18 points to build a 71-61 lead with 90 seconds left and held on from the foul line.
Sophomore Jason Preston added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Ohio, while Ben Vander Plas added 17 points and freshman guard Lunden McDay added 10 points.
Ohio returns to MAC play on Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. start at MAC-leading Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3 MAC).
