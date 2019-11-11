There will be a time in the future — next week, next month or next year — when Nathan Rourke will look back and think about all the time he’s spent on the turf inside Peden Stadium.
But that time is not now. There’s work left to do.
Rourke, Ohio’s senior quarterback, said it’s no time to get nostalgic with the Bobcats holding Senior Night prior to the final home game of the season in a 6:30 p.m. start on Tuesday night against Western Michigan.
“We’re not thinking about that,” Rourke said on Friday. “We’re looking forward to playing one of the better teams in the league.”
Ohio (4-5, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) will be thinking about a win and clinging to fleeting hopes of a MAC East Division title against the Broncos (6-4, 4-2 MAC). The Bobcats need three straight wins to end the season, and a lot of help, to win the East. Realistically, OU also needs three straight wins to ensure a bowl bid and a postseason game.
And the ‘Cats will have to pursue that coming off its most disappointing night of the season — a 24-21 home loss to Miami on Wednesday that will likely cost Ohio the division title. It’ll be head coach Frank Solich’s job to get Ohio back in the right frame of mind quickly.
If not, OU’s season won’t extend past Thanksgiving.
“We set out to win every football game. That’s the mission that we are on when we take on a season,” Solich said. “We’ve got three left, and that’s what we want to get done, and that’s what we’ll aim all of our energy towards.”
Ohio will honor 15 seniors in a pregame ceremony, including 11 starters in 2019. Foremost among them will be Rourke, the record-setting quarterback who has a chance to set the Ohio career record for rushing touchdowns on Tuesday. Rourke enters with 46 career rushing touchdowns, and needs three more to tie former OU quarterback Kareem Wilson (49, 1995-98) atop the record book.
But there’s a wealth of other long-time contributors who will be playing for the final time in Peden. There’s four-year starting safety Javon Hagan, and the steadfast specialist quartet of kicker Louie Zervos, punter Michael Farkas, returner/gunner D.J. Knock, and long-snapper Devin King. There’s three members of the offensive line in center Steven Hayes and tackles Austen Pleasants and Marques Grimes. There’s starting linebacker Eric Popp, and defense tackles Cole Baker and Brian Arp.
It’s a group that Solich will miss dearly.
“It’s so meaningful to have your seniors be recognized because they’ve gone through a lot in the time that they’ve been here or in any program. You add up the hours they put into this sport and the demands of this sport and how they worked to represent this university at the highest level they can,” Solich said.
“I love what these guys have done and what they’ve been about. They are some really, truly special — not just players — but human beings with how they go about things,” he continued. “You feel good about being able to release those kind of guys out into the real world but yet, you know you’re going to miss them.”
To give the group a winning sendoff, Ohio will have to play one of its best games of the season. Western Michigan is still in the thick of the MAC West Division title chase, features perhaps the league’s best offensive player, and has been strongest in the area where Ohio has struggled in 2019.
The Broncos rank 23rd nationally with a +6 turnover ratio, and are tied for the MAC lead in that department. Ohio is 117th nationally, 11th in the MAC, with a -7 turnover ratio. Ohio, with just six turnovers created all season, is 125th nationally (out of 130 teams) in turnovers forced.
The Bobcats used six takeaways to rout WMU last year in Kalamazoo in a 59-14 runaway that was decided before halftime. OU would love some turnover magic again to limit WMU senior RB LeVante Bellamy.
Bellamy leads the MAC with 1,212 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns this season. He’s been the most electrifying player on an offense that leads the MAC in scoring (35.9 ppg), total offense (466.2 yards per game), yards per play (6.7) and yards per rushing attempt (5.7).
Ohio, without turnover help, ranks 10th in the MAC in yards allowed per play (6.4) and last in yards allowed per rushing attempt (5.4).
“He’s got the skill that a great running back needs to have,” Solich said. “He’s got tremendous quickness, explosiveness, able to make people miss, and then he’s got the speed after making people miss to not get run down. When you have that combination of things, generally you’re going to put points on the board.”
The season hasn’t gone according to plan for Ohio. The Bobcats have three losses by a combined eight points, and twice lost after late fourth-quarter field goals — both career longs by the respective kickers of 51 and 53 yards — at home.
And now with a bowl bid seemingly in doubt, the Bobcats have to try to corral the best offense in the league on a short week after their most gutting loss of the season. And they have do it during the first arctic blast of the winter, with anticipated wind chill numbers that caused the game’s kickoff to be moved up one hour.
It’s a dire scenario and one Solich surely didn’t envision a few weeks ago as he closed in on the MAC’s all-time coaching wins record. Solich is at 110 wins at Ohio, and will become the MAC leader in wins with the next Bobcat victory.
But will it come against WMU, and give OU hope for a strong finish for 2019?
Solich hasn’t wavered in his belief in his team, or his support for the players’ efforts this season. He said they’ll show up with the same kind of intensity on Tuesday.
“If you don’t get ready to go and fight hard and play well, do everything you can to win the next one and the next one and the next one, then what does that say about you, your team, your program?” Solich said.
“That’s not what we are. We’ll get ready for the next game.”
