With the Bobcats roughly more than halfway through their prep period for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Ohio’s offensive coaching staff can now start fully investigating what it may face from Nevada.
Ohio (6-6) faces the Wolf Pack (7-5) in Boise, Idaho on Friday, Jan. 3 in a 3:30 p.m. start at Albertsons Stadium. Until this week, Nevada had three unfilled spots on its defensive coaching staff.
Nevada head coach Jay Norvell fired defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel, secondary coach David Lockwood and safeties coach Mike Chamoures following the regular-season finale.
That decision has left Ohio in a bit of a quandary as it tries to figure out what it may face from Nevada, defensively, in the bowl game. Would the Wolf Pack stick with the defense it used all season, or use the bowl game to debut a new scheme?
“Nobody knows,” said Ohio Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin last week. “We’re going in blind.
“They fired three guys on defense. I can’t believe it,” he added. “That defense, they were sound and knew what they were doing.”
Just before Christmas, Nevada had announced it had hired three interim coaches to fill in for the bowl game battle against the Bobcats. Norvell has said finding full-time replacements will follow the game in Boise, although the new hires could be evaluated for a long-term position following bowl season.
Nevada’s interim defensive coordinator for Ohio will be Jody Sears, who is the former head coach at Sacramento State and Weber State where he compiled a record of 24-54 from 2012-18.
Also new to the defensive staff is Josh Brown, the defensive coordinator at Cal Poly from 2011-18. The third new hire is John Landwehr, a Nevada defensive quality control coach in 2-15 and a defensive grad assistant with the Wolf Pack from 2016-18. Landwehr was also a grad assistant at Marshall in 2014; Ohio faced the Thundering Herd that season.
Ohio head coach Frank Solich admitted earlier this month the uncertainty in what defense Nevada would use led to the Bobcats using a broad approach early in its bowl practices.
“What we’ll get is anybody’s guess,” Solich said.
“They’re going to have 15 practices to put their defense in,” he continued. “If it’s different than what they’ve been doing they’re going to have some time to adjust, get familiar with the players and make sure they’re fitting the right roles.”
With news of the interim hires becoming public, Ohio can now dial in the backgrounds of Sears, Brown and Landwehr and come up with more educated guess on what changes — if any — the Wolf Pack will try to implement.
“We’re going to have to wait to see who gets hired, where they came from, what their history is in terms of defensive football and start fresh again from that,” Solich said. “It’s going to be a little tougher on us.”
During the regular season, Nevada used Casteel’s trademark 3-3-5 stack defense but had middling results. The Wolf Pack gave up 32.1 points a game — 10th in the Mountain West Conference — and allowed 6.0 yards per play.
Nevada struggled in particular against the pass. The Wolf Pack gave up 31 touchdown passes during the season, 8.0 yards per attempt and ranked 11th in the MWC is passing efficiency defense.
Nevada forced 17 turnovers during the season, with 11 interceptions, but finished the regular season with a negative-five turnover ratio.
And Nevada will have some personnel issues to sort through as well. The Wolf Pack will be without three starters for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl as safety Austin Arnold, cornerback Daniel Brown and nose guard Hausia Sekona are all suspended for the game for their roles in a post-game fight with UNLV in the regular-season finale. Starting linebacker Gabriel Sewell is suspended for the first half of the bowl game as well.
Ohio counters with an offense that was among the best in the Mid-American Conference for a third straight year. The Bobcats averaged 34.7 points per game for the season (second in the MAC and 20th nationally) and 443.3 yards per game (third in MAC, 32nd nationally).
OU averages more than 200 yards rushing and passing per game, and that balance — and the ability to adjust — will be important when facing a defense that will be clouded in some uncertainty.
Ohio also has three-year starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, a senior who had earned All-MAC honors in each of the past three seasons. The Bobcats will be much more certain of what they can do offensively than they will be of what they expect to face on the other side.
“We’re preparing for four-down (linemen) and we’re preparing for the 3-3 stack,” Albin said. “We’ll have to adjust I’m sure.
“But we got a senior quarterback who we feel great about. A lot will ride on him.”
