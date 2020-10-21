When the Ohio Bobcats finally kick-off their 2020 football season, they will do so in front of a national television audience.
The Mid-American Conference announced the TV schedules for the first two weeks of the upcoming six-game conference season, and Ohio’s opener will be on ESPN.
The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Central Michigan on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the season opener. It will be broadcast to a national TV audience on ESPN at 7 p.m.
Ohio’s home opener will be Tuesday, Nov. 10 against Akron at 7 p.m., and will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.
The time and stations for the Bobcats’ final four games will be announced 12 days prior to kickoff.
The MAC will have six games played on Nov. 4. Western Michigan travels to Akron for a 6 p.m. start on ESPN3.
Eastern Michigan travels to Kent State at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Buffalo heads to Northern Illinois at 7 p.m., and will be seen on ESPN2.
Miami will play at Ball State at 7 p.m., and it will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
Toledo will host Bowling Green at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
Also on Nov. 10, Kent State is at Bowling Green (7 p.m., ESPNU) and Miami is at Buffalo (8 p.m., ESPN).
On Nov. 11, Eastern Michigan is at Ball State (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network), Toledo is at Western Michigan (8 p.m., ESPN 2) and Central Michigan is at Northern Illinois (7 p.m., ESPNU).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.