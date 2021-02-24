The Ohio University men's basketball team showed no rust in playing their first game in three weeks.
Ohio dominated visiting Akron, 90-73, on Tuesday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.
The Bobcats return to the court was also the 700th game in the history of the Convo, and Ohio celebrated by beating one of its main rivals in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio lost at Akron, 90-70, back on Dec. 22, but the rematch was much different.
Even more impressive for Ohio was the fact that it played without starters Jason Preston and Dwight Wilson.
Ohio still rung up 90 points, shooting 49.2 percent (30 of 61) from the field.
The Bobcats picked up where they left off before COVID-19 caused a pause in the season, as they have now won five in a row to improve to 12-6 overall. They are 8-4 in the MAC.
Akron falls to 14-5 and 12-4 in the conference.
Ohio had five players in double figures, and seven players tally at least eight points.
Ben Roderick and Ven Vander Plas each led the way, scoring 17 points apiece.
Roderick made three of his four 3-point tries, adding six rebounds. Overall, he was 6 of 10 from the field.
Vander Plas was 7 of 14 from the field, also making a pair of 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Mark Sears was in the starting lineup on Tuesday and responded with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Miles Brown came off the bench to also scored 12 points, making 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Lunden McDay added 10 points in the win for Ohio.
Jalen White also came off the bench to score nine points, while Rifen Miguel had eight points.
Colin Granger was in the starting lineup for Wilson, and added four points.
Ohio never trailed in the game and was never tied after Roderick opened up with a 3-pointer.
The Bobcats were ahead 41-32 at halftime, then started to pull away in the second half.
McDay's 3-pointer with 16:18 left in the second half lifted the Bobcats to a 52-34 advantage.
Akron got to within 11 points at 59-48 with 11:30 remaining, but Ohio answered with a 13-2 run.
That gave the Bobcats their biggest lead at 22 points, 72-50, with 8:30 left after McDay's three-point play.
The Zips got as close as down 13, but the Bobcats restored the 22-point lead at 81-59 with 3:19 to play.
Loren Cristian Jackson led Akron with 22 points on 8 of 17 shooting, adding seven rebounds and four assists.
He was the Zips only double-figure scorer, as Bryan Trimble Jr. and Mikal Dawson each followed with nine points.
The Bobcats are home again on Thursday against Eastern Michigan in another conference makeup game. Tip off is slated for 2 p.m.
