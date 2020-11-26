CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Finally back on the court, the Ohio men's basketball team made the most of Wednesday's season opener.
Ohio enjoyed a huge day from the field, leading to an 84-61 season-opening victory over Chicago State.
The game was played inside State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Ohio led 41-29 at halftime, then scored 43 more points in the second half.
Ohio (1-0) shot 58.3 percent from the field, making 28 of 48 shots from the field. The Bobcats made 8 of 19 from 3-point range, and 20 of 33 from the foul line.
Ohio had four players in double figures, and seven players with at least seven points.
Lunden McDay led the way with 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting. He made a trio of 3-point shots.
Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas each tallied 11 points, with Vander Plas making all four of his shots from the field. Preston added eight assists and six rebounds.
Dwight Wilson III had 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Ben Roderick chipped in eight point on 3 of 6 shooting.
Ohio's starting lineup tallied 55 points on 20 of 31 shooting.
Miles Brown and Mark Sears each scored seven points off the Bobcats' bench. Jalen White scored five points, while Sam Towns scored four points.
Mason McMurray (three points), Nolan Foster (two points) and Rifen Miguel (one point) also contributed to the scoring.
Towns also had four rebounds and two assists, while Miguel had four rebounds.
Lou Demuth came off the bench to score 12 points for Chicago State, while Isiah Lewis (11 points), Jordan Polynice (11 points) and Andrew Lewis (10 points) also hit double figures.
Ohio held Chicago State to 35.1 percent shooting (20 of 57), including just a 4 of 20 effort from 3-point range.
Ohio plays North Carolina A&T on Thursday at 3 p.m., before playing host Illinois on Friday at 1 p.m.
