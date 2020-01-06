Jeff Boals is dealing with a new mix of players just as the Mid-American Conference season kicks in.
Because of an assortment of injuries, it’s about the third or fourth different mix of available personnel the Bobcats have had available. He’s hoping the current mix — with two open scholarships and one out injured — is the last one he’ll have to navigate this season.
“It’s been difficult from a continuity standpoint, from a repetition standpoint. From a practice standpoint. There’s a lot of dynamics that play into it,” Boals said Monday.
“Now that we have those guys healthy — knock on wood we have to keep them healthy — we have to continue to work on our rotation.”
Ohio (8-6, 0-1 MAC) will do the work of sorting through the rotation while also facing a critical early week in league play. Eastern Michigan (10-4, 0-1 MAC) invades the Convo on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m tip-off.
It’s not exactly a must-win scenario for OU. But the Bobcats desperately don’t want to fall to 0-2 in conference while playing the (projected) worst two teams in the West Division.
“It’s another game that’s part of our growth process,” Boals said.
“You’d really like to have your rotation set heading into MAC play. We’ve had three to four guys out every game up until last game,” he added. “Going forward, the rotation will continue to play itself out.”
So the rotation’s current status is somewhat jumbled. First, freshman forward Marvin Price has left the program after just one full semester in Athens. Price was a three-star recruit, with a 0.8639 rating from 247sports.com, that had appeared in just seven of OU’s first 13 games and was a non-factor early in his first season of Division I basketball.
Price left Ohio prior to the MAC opener at Western Michigan on Saturday. Several recruiting services/sites have reported that Price has submitted his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Monday, Boals said he wasn’t aware of that fact but indicated that OU/Price are now permanently separated.
“I don’t know if he’s in there (the portal). I haven’t looked. I wish him the best,” Boals said.
“Marvin left for personal reasons. We’ll kind of leave it at that,” the coach said. “He and I had a really good talk…it was his decision. We talked through some things and he decided to leave.
“He didn’t even talk about transferring. It was about his personal decision leaving and going back home.”
Price, from Baltimore, Md., was the second-highest rated recruit in Boals’ first recruiting class at Ohio.
With Price out, OU will have two open scholarships moving forward.
Ohio is currently without redshirt freshman forward Mason McMurray as well. McMurray suffered a head injury in practice last week prior to the MAC opener. He was out for the WMU game, and his status for Tuesday is questionable.
“He’s still in the concussion protocol. Nothing has changed on that,” Boals said.
But, in some ways, Ohio’s available player pool is as deep as it’s been all season. Freshman Ben Roderick is back in the mix after missing the last few weeks with a broken bone in his hand. Junior Connor Murrell played for the first time on Saturday after getting over an abdomen injury.
Both played double figure minutes at WMU, and will be counted on moving forward.
Freshmen Miles Brown (guard) and Nolan Foster (center) are also healthy and full-go after injuries to start the season (Brown) and in December (Foster).
Now Boals has to figure out how all the pieces work. One goal, the coach said, is to find a way to get a few minutes off the floor for sophomore work horses Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas.
“We need to get Jay Preston some minutes off the floor. Miles will be able to do that now. We need to get Ben Vander Plas some minutes on the bench. Now with Connor back we’ll be able to do that,” Boals said.
“It’s part of the growth process. Not ideal to be in this situation heading into MAC, but it’s better than the alternative and having three or four guys still out.”
About the Eagles
Ninth-year head coach Rob Murphy has a familiar formula with EMU this season: lots of roster turnover, a struggling offense, good length, and a sticky 2-3 zone defense.
The Eagles are still predominantly a 2-3 team, and use it to create more turnovers in the MAC than anyone else. EMU leads the nation with 11.4 steals per game, ranks fifth nationally with 19.6 turnovers forced per game, and ranks in the nation’s top six in both forced turnover percentage (25.8 percent) and steal percentage (14.0).
The Eagles have a whopping 10 new players on the roster, and four new starters in the lineup. Only seven-foot senior center Boubacar Toure (9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds per game) and 6-8 junior forward Ty Groce (12.2 ppg) return with any experience.
EMU has been brutal on offense this season — its offensive efficiency ranks 328th out of 353 teams — but the Eagles can win with defense. They’re holding teams to just 61.3 points per game (second in the MAC), have held eight teams under 55 points this season, and have forced 20 or more turnovers in six games.
OU had its own offensive issues at WMU. It’ll need to be patient, and then make open looks, against EMU.
“It’s tough to prepare for because you can’t simulate their length. Very active in it,” Boals said.
“You have to handle the ball in the middle of the floor. Certain areas you can throw the ball in from, certain areas you can’t throw the ball in from,” he added. “We’re going to have some of those same shots from the other night. We have to step up and knock them in.”
EMU has 10 wins, but four have come against non-DI opponents. The Eagles have just six wins in the Convo over the last 47 years, but have won in each of their last two trips to Athens.
EMU wiped out a 12-0 deficit last year in the Convo, and led 52-34 with 10 minutes left, en route to a 66-57 road win last February in Athens. The Eagles were blitzed, 69-45, at home by Akron on Saturday.
