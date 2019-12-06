The Bobcats’ wait is nearly over.
Ohio (6-6) has, basically, been stuck in limbo since wrapping up the regular season on Nov. 26 with a 52-3 in over Akron. Since then, the Bobcats have had to sit by and wait for Sunday to arrive.
Sunday is when the pairings for the College Football Playoff will be announced. In turn, that four-team invitational — four teams in three games — will set the availability for the other 75 bowl-eligible teams this season for the remaining 37 bowl games.
The result will be a flurry of bowl game announcements throughout Sunday afternoon, after the Playoff field has been announced. The 2019 Mid-American Conference season ended on Saturday with Miami's 26-21 win over Central Michigan at Ford Field in Detroit. Traditionally, the MAC champion will have some say with the conference about which bowl slot affiliated with the league it would like to appear in.
Ohio, bowl eligible for an 11th straight season, knew this was the scenario even after wiping out the Zips nearly two weeks ago. Then, they said they wouldn’t spend this time in limbo obsessing over whether a postseason game slot would be offered.
“I just know it’s not in our hands here at Ohio University,” Ohio head coach Frank Solich said. “We’ll be like everyone else, looking forward to hearing what happens.”
Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke said some talk of projections and predictions had begun to filter through even before the regular season ended on that Tuesday night in Akron, but he vowed not to sweat it.
“I don’t want to get too caught up in it,” he said. “When it’s official, we’ll start getting serious about it. But up until then, it’s just speculation.”
The good news for Ohio is the odds appear to be on its side for a bowl bid. Out of 130 FBS programs, 79 finished with a record necessarily to be eligible to receive a bowl invitation. With 37 bowls games, two playoff semifinals, and a national championship game, 78 teams across the country will get a postseason game to play.
That leaves — potentially — just one team on the cutting room floor. And it might be none if one team along the way decides to decline a bowl bid.
In the MAC, a league record eight teams are bowl eligible this season. The MAC has never had eight teams receive bowl bids in a single season; the record is seven set in 2012 and again in 2015.
Conventional wisdom holds that the one team to be left out of the bowl bonanza will come from one of the Group of Five conferences — MAC, Sun Belt, Conference USA, AAC and Mountain West. The MAC and C-USA both have eight eligible teams, the AAC and MWC both have seven, and just five teams from the Sun Belt are bowl eligible.
The MAC, with four 6-6 teams, would seem to be the safe bet for the conference to absorb the one program left out of bowl season. Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and Toledo all finished 6-6.
Ohio is likely to be a more attractive option for a bowl bid than the other three MAC options at 6-6. The Bobcats have had more consistent success, and bowl track records, than either EMU or KSU. Ohio also finished the season on an upswing, winning its final two, as opposed to Toledo’s skid to the finish.
With the conference’s all-time leader in coaching wins in Solich, and a two-game bowl winning streak, that should be more than enough to get the Bobcats a bowl invite on Sunday.
But figuring out the where and when is the tricky part. The MAC has five guaranteed (or primary) bowl tie ins. Buffalo (7-5) has already filled one of those five slots by agreeing to appear in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20 against Charlotte (Conference USA).
The other four MAC primary bowl agreements for this season are:
— Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m.; Boca Raton Bowl (vs. AAC or CUSA)
— Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m.; Camellia Bowl (vs Sun Belt)
— Jan. 3, 2020, 3:30 p.m.; Idaho Potato Bowl (vs. Mountain West)
— Jan. 6, 2020, 7:30 p.m.; Lending Tree (Mobile, Ala.) Bowl (vs. Sun Belt)
In addition, the MAC also has secondary agreements with the Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Dec. 26) and with any ESPN owned/operated bowl. This means if a conference can’t fill a slot in a specific bowl, the MAC will shuffle one of its eligible teams into that bowl game.
And with 78 teams needed, and only 79 available, there will be a lot of shuffling going on.
Whatever the destination, the Bobcats — back in Akron two weeks ago — said they’d be thrilled to take part.
“I love this football team. They can play great football,” Solich said. “And I’d be glad to take them anywhere and play anybody."
