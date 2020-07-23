Mary Ann Boyle has been named Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations/Chief Financial Officer, as announced by Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer.
Boyle will oversee the finance and human resources units of Ohio Athletics and will focus on continual process improvements to ensure operational efficiencies and sound financial practices. She will be responsible for the planning, preparation, directing and controlling of financial, budgeting and accounting functions for the department's budget. She will also serve as a key contributor in the development of financial presentations to the Board of Trustees, Ohio University Foundation, Ohio Bobcat Club, and Intercollegiate Athletics Committee.
Boyle is no stranger to Ohio University, having served as the university's Senior Auditor/Audit Manager since 2014.
"We are thrilled to add someone of Mary Ann's caliber to our leadership team," said Cromer. "Her experience and institutional knowledge will be tremendous assets to our department. She will help ensure that we continue to operate in a fiscally responsible manner while meeting the financial challenges ahead of us."
Boyle's responsibilities in her previous role at the University included identifying audit issues and recommending solutions to facilitate the development of management action plans designed to strengthen controls, correct control deficiencies and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of existing operational controls. She also provided support and direction to the University community regarding internal controls, University policy and other regulatory requirements. Boyle's other professional experience includes over 14 years at the Ohio Auditor of State's Office serving as both an assistant auditor and audit manager.
Boyle is a two-time Ohio graduate, earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Law in 1998 and her Master of Science in Accountancy in '99. She is a certified internal auditor and fraud examiner.
— Courtesy of Ohio Athletics
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.