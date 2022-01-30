KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan cooled off the Ohio women's basketball team on Saturday.
The Broncos defeated the Bobcats 74-64 at the Read Fieldhouse.
Ohio had won three in a row and five out of six before the road defeat.
The Bobcats jumped ahead 27-16 after one quarter, and still led 41-36 going into halftime.
Western Michigan won the second half, 38-23, to rally for the win. Ohio trailed 53-51 going to the fourth.
Cece Hooks led Ohio with 21 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and two assists.
Erica Johnson followed with 19 points and five rebounds. Gabby Burris and Madi Mace each scored nine points.
Western Michigan scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, going ahead 61-51 after Maddie Watters' 3-pointer.
The lead grew to 19 points at 72-53 after another Watters' 3-pointer with 4:02 left, a 19-2 Western Michigan run.
Sydney Shafer came off the bench to score 20 points for Western Michigan, adding four assists. She made six 3-pointers.
Lauren Ross had 16 points, while Watters had 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from 3-point range.
Western Michigan was 15 of 35 from 3-point range, including 14 of 27 in the final three quarters.
Ohio returns home on Wednesday against Ball State at 7 p.m.
