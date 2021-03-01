The Buffalo Bulls brought an emphatic end to Ohio's six-game winning streak.
The Bulls picked up an 86-66 victory on Saturday inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio entered the game on a hot streak, not losing since Jan. 16 at Kent State.
That came crashing down on Saturday, as Buffalo led 52-32 by halftime and never looked back.
Ohio falls to 13-7 with the loss, including 9-5 in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bulls improve to 12-7 overall, and move ahead of Ohio in the conference standings at 10-5.
Ben Roderick led Ohio with 15 points and four rebounds. Jason Preston and Lunden McDay each hit double figures with 10 points. Preston added six assists and five rebounds.
Dwight Wilson had eight points, while Rifen Miguel came off the bench to score six points.
Josh Mballa led Buffalo with 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting. He added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.
David Nickelberry (16 points), Jayvon Graves (12 points) and Tra'Von Fagan (10 points) all hit double figures for the Bulls.
The Bobcats led for only 37 seconds on Saturday, enjoying brief advantages of 4-3 and 6-5.
The Bulls went on a 13-2 run to lead 18-8 after Jeenathan Williams scored in the paint with 11:47 left in the first half.
The Bobcats' deficit quickly grew to 20 points at 33-13 after Fagan's 3-pointer with still 7:42 left in the first half.
Ohio never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way, and trailed by 30 points at 75-45 with 10:05 to play.
Ohio had won a thriller at Buffalo, 76-75, back on Jan. 29.
The Bobcats will conclude the regular season on Tuesday at Kent State, and Friday at Bowling Green.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.