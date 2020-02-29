The Ohio women's basketball team wasn't able to shake out of its recent funk on Saturday.
The Bobcats lost their third game in a row, dropping a 63-62 heartbreaker to the visiting Buffalo Bulls inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio trailed 63-61 when a wild final 10 seconds ensued. Ohio's Cece Hooks missed a jumper with nine seconds left, with Buffalo's Dyaisha Fair collecting the rebound.
After a pair of Buffalo timeouts, Hooks would get her hands back in the ball, collecting a steal in the final seconds.
She missed a layup, but Peyton Guice got the offensive rebound and was fouled.
She made the first, but missed the second, as Ohio was unable to force an overtime session.
Buffalo left with the win, improving to 16-11 overall and 7-9 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio falls to 17-10 overall, and 10-6 in the MAC.
The Bobcats had four starters in double figures, led by Hooks and Gabby Burris.
Hooks had 16 points on 5 of 17 shooting. She had three steals and three assists.
Burris also had 16 points, coming on 6 of 9 shooting. She added seven rebounds.
Ohio's Erica Johnson was held to 13 points, but had six assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Amani Burke added 13 points for the Bobcats, who were just 6 of 21 from 3-point range.
Adebola Adeyeye led Buffalo with 16 points, while Dyaisha Fair added 14 points and Theresa Onwuka 10 points.
Buffalo won the rebounding battled 44-30, offsetting its 24 turnovers. The Bulls were just 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
Ohio led 54-51 after two Burris free throws with 8:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Hanna Hall's 3-pointer tied the game at 54-all.
Buffalo eventually went ahead 61-59 on Adeyey's layup with 3:46 remaining, but Hooks tied it for Ohio on a layup with 23 seconds later.
The game remained tied until Keowa Walters' layup gave Buffalo the 63-61 lead with 1:02 to play in regulation.
Kent State's 96-86 win over Bowling Green on Saturday allowed the Golden Flashes to tie Ohio atop the MAC East Division standings at 10-6.
The two teams will play for the top spot in the East Division standings on Wednesday, when Ohio travels to Kent State for a 7 p.m. tip off. Ohio defeated Kent State 63-57 in Athens on Feb. 8.
Ohio hosts Miami on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regular season finale.
