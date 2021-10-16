BUFFALO, N.Y. — Armani Rogers and the Ohio Bobcats appeared poised for a key conference victory.
The Buffalo Bulls stole it away in the final seconds.
Alex McNulty kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired to rally Buffalo to a 27-26 win over Ohio on Saturday at UB Stadium.
Ohio led 21-0 in the first half, and 26-10 to start the fourth quarter but couldn't hold off the Bulls.
Rogers led the Bobcats with 183 yards rushing on 22 carries, setting an NCAA record for the longest run by a quarterback with his 99-yard second-quarter touchdown.
Mark Malone held the record since 1979 when he scored from 98 yards away.
Ohio fell to 1-6 overall after its second consecutive defeat, including 1-2 in the Mid-American Conference. Buffalo improves to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the MAC.
The Bulls outscored the Bobcats 17-0 in the fourth quarter. It started with Tyler Stephens' 2-yard touchdown reception from Kyle Vantrease with 13:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Bulls converted the 2-point conversion to trail, 26-18.
Ohio's next drive ended with Rogers' fumble, recovered by Buffalo's Kadofi Wright.
Buffalo drove 35 yards in seven plays, Vantrease finding Trevor Borland for an 8-yard touchdown with 8:39 to play.
Ohio stopped the 2-point try this time, keeping a 26-24 lead.
The Bobcats weren't able to move the ball on their next drive, going three-and-out and punting the ball back to Buffalo.
The Bulls were pinned at their own five-yard line with 6:19 remaining, but would eventually drain the clock for the winning field goal.
Buffalo recovered from a second-and-16 thanks to Vantrease's 8-yard pass to Stpehens, then his 9-yard toss to Dominic Johnson to Ohio's 21-yard line on third down.
Buffalo wound the clock down to three seconds from there to attempt the field goal.
McNulty's first attempt from 31 yards missed, however, Ohio's Bryce Dugan was whistled for an offsides, giving Buffalo another chance.
McNulty hit his second attempt down the middle, sending Ohio to a heartbreaking one-point defeat.
Vantrease completed 22 of 30 passes for Buffalo for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Dylan McDuffie rushed for 143 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.
Ron Cook had 63 yards on four receptions, while Stephens had 52 yards on four receptions. Jamari Gassett caught three passes for 43 yards, and Quian Williams had 28 yards on three receptions.
Ohio started strong, leading 7-0 after De'Montre Tuggle's 6-yard touchdown run.
A huge momentum swing went in Ohio's favor, when Tariq Drake stopped Buffalo on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
What followed was the longest play in Ohio history. Rogers ran around the left side of the line and raced untouched down the sideline for a 99-yard run, and a 14-0 lead.
It continued to get better for the Bobcats, who led 21-0 after Rogers' 10-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left in the opening quarter.
Ohio had 212 yards of offense and three touchdowns on its first three possessions, but wouldn't score again.
The Bulls got on the board with McNulty's 43-yard field goal. McDuffie's 4-yard run with 1:36 left in the first half pulled them to within 21-10.
Ohio led 24-10 after a 14-play, 58-yard drive in the third quarter ended with Stephens Johnson's 33-yard field goal.
The Bobcats got a safety when Buffalo snapped a ball into the end zone on a punt attempt, going ahead 26-10 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Rogers completed 6 of 10 passes for Ohio for 75 yards. Tuggle had 46 yards on eight carries. Ty Walton caught one pass for 31 yards, while Isiah Cox caught three passes for 22 yards.
The Bobcats return home on Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Kent State at Peden Stadium.
