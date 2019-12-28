The Bobcats are getting ready to send off 2019 with something completely different.
Ohio (8-4) wraps up the non-conference schedule on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. tip-off against Campbell (8-3) inside the Convocation Center. The Camels will be a different kind of test for OU.
“It’s a tough game,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said. “It’s not an ideal Dec. 29 game before conference play starts.”
What Boals was saying is Campbell’s style is a bit of an outlier to compared to what Ohio has faced so far, and what it can expect to see in the Mid-American Conference.
Campbell, the defending Big South Conference regular-season champions, relied on the nation’s leading scorer last season. But Chris Clemons — who had 26 points in an 81-73 Ohio win last year in the Convo — has moved on.
It’s left the Camels leaning even harder on their ‘Princeton’ offense. Campbell has just one player logging more than 30 minutes per game, but has 10 players scoring more than five points per game. Only sophomore forward Cedric Henderson Jr is scoring in double figures (11.9 points per game).
The constant cutting and screening, and no center focal point, will make a Campbell squad potentially tough to get a handle on, Boals said.
“It makes you think,” the coach said. “We really haven’t seen this offense. You have to communicate at a high level.”
And the Camels will offer the Bobcats a new wrinkle defensively as well. Campbell lives and dies on forcing turnovers and will likely present full-court defense most of the game.
Campbell ranks among the top 25 nationally in 3-point shooting defense (27.5 percent), forced turnover rate (24.0 percent), and steals percentage (12.3 percent).
“It’s not like they trap and run all over the place,” Boals explained. “It’s more of a token 1-2-2, make you make decisions type of deal.
“The big thing for us is to not try to make the home run play. Be simple.”
Ohio sophomore point guard Jason Preston has been at the forefront for the Bobcats all season, but Boals said there’s a chance he’ll be able to get a little more time off the floor, or at least off the ball. Preston is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists this season, but is also clocking in at a MAC-high 37.2 minutes per game. But with freshman Miles Brown now available, there’s a chance for OU to slightly cutback or alter Preston’s heavy minutes.
“We’ll be able to give him a little rest now that Miles is back,” Boals said. “He’ll still be in there a majority of the time though. His passing, his decision making against that press will be big for us.”
Ohio is also expecting freshman center Nolan Foster to be available. Foster has missed the last three weeks with a lower leg injury.
However, junior wing Connor Murrell (abdomen) and freshman wing Ben Roderick (hand) will remain out of the lineup.
The game will be the last for Ohio before conference play begins. The Bobcats will be at Western Michigan (7-5) for the MAC opener on Jan. 4. Sunday will be the last data point for Boals before he tries to guide OU out of the depths of the MAC East Division this season.
Boals knows what he has with his starting lineup. Preston, senior guard Jordan Dartis, freshman guard Lunden McDay, sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas and graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda have been steady, consistent in their approach and good enough to help Ohio win every game it should.
The average NET rating (the NCAA approved metric used to measure a team’s worth) for the eight opponents Ohio has defeated (excluding non-DI opponents) is only 273. The average NET rating of the four teams Ohio has lost to is 34.
If the Bobcats want to shock the MAC they’ll need more from the bench, and Sunday gives that group another chance to show they’re coming a long.
“Just continue to improve and continue to help the team,” Boals said. “That’s got to be with effort level, that’s got to be everything other than just making a shot.
“We’ve got to get those guys to rebound, defend and communicate on top of making shots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.