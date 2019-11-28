The Bobcats are seven games into the season, and usually that’s not quite long enough to be able to draw any far-reaching conclusions.
But given how Ohio’s non-conference schedule is laid out this season, it does mark a clear before-and-after point.
Ohio (4-3) opened Jeff Boals’ first season as the head coach with six of its first seven games away from the Convocation Center. Starting on Saturday, the Bobcats will play their final five non-conference games on their home floor.
OU has survived the glut of road trips and power conference opponents — the ‘Cats played three in a row, all losses — and it’s time to take stock of what we know about the 2019-20 edition of Ohio Basketball.
The Big Picture
Boals and his coaching staff would never say so publicly, but getting out of the first seven games with a winning record has to be considered a sure sign that OU is ahead of schedule. The Bobcats lost their top four scorers from last season, have freshmen making up more than half of the playing rotation, and opened the year with a daunting slate of games.
It was conceivable OU would be staring at a 1-6 or 2-5 start at this point. Instead, the ‘Cats are above .500.
Preston’s emergence
Sophomore point guard Jason Preston has exploded onto the scene in the early going. His numbers have been fantastic, and he just enjoyed three games of glorious reviews from ESPN on-air talent Fran Fraschilla during OU’s three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Preston was expected to make a big jump this season — he became the starting PG about midway through last season — but his overall production has been off the charts. Preston leads OU with 16.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He’s second on the roster with 5.7 rebounds per contest.
His shooting numbers are way up — 49 percent overall, 32 percent from 3 — and he’s been a tough cover for every team Ohio has faced this season. Preston’s vision and court presence in running an offense have been off-the-charts, and he leads the Mid-American Conference in assists and double-doubles.
Most of the praise has been warranted. But, Preston is playing 37 minutes game — by far the most in the conference — and an increase in turnover numbers (4.4 per game) still show he has plenty of room to polish up his game. The question now is can Preston hold up for a full 30 games with the minutes he’s being expected to play?
Space making Dartis
Ohio has enjoyed better floor spacing this season thanks in large part to the return of fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis. Dartis is averaging 12.9 points per game, and just his mere presences has helped alleviate the congested paint that OU tried to slog through last season.
Dartis is capable of huge nights, see his 32 points against MTSU as an example, but has yet to really hit his stride. He’s second in the MAC with 21 made 3-pointers this season, but is shooting just 33.7 percent from the arc — or nearly 10 percentage points lower than his career average.
Freshmen report
Ohio was expected to give a large chunk of minutes to all of the freshmen on the roster, and to a degree that has panned out so far.
Freshman guard Lunden McDay (8.1 ppg, 30.4 minutes per game) has started in every game this season, and has found ways to impact games with defense and hustle plays.
Wing Ben Roderick, due to a knee injury, has been slower in his development. He’s just now getting into the rotation and should be a great complement to Dartis as another potential high-level shot maker; He’s shooting just 30.4 percent from 3-point range with 6.3 points per game.
Center Nolan Foster has been the biggest surprise so far. He’s playing 15 minutes per game backing up Sylvester Ogbonda at Center, and adding 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The numbers look modest, but he’s fit in well after arriving with thoughts that he could redshirt this season.
Meanwhile, wing Marvin Price — also injured in the preseason — has managed just six total minutes and didn’t play in any of the three games in Myrtle Beach. Lastly, freshman PG Miles Brown (knee injury) has yet to make his official OU debut.
What about depth?
Ohio has leaned heavily on a seven-man rotation this season. Redshirt freshmen Mason McMurray and Nate Springs were counted on for substantial roles in games 1-4, but barely played in three games at Myrtle Beach. Roderick’s emergence has cut into the minutes for both, and Foster has been the backup at center.
Ohio’s starting lineup of Preston, Dartis, McDay, sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas (12.1 ppg) and Ogbonda (6.3 ppg) has been set since the opener. Foster and Roderick look to be the first options off the bench at the moment.
I still think Ohio will need one or two more regular contributors. That could Springs or McMurray, or maybe Price gets healthy and get added to the mix. Time is running out for Brown to get cleared to play in time for meaningful minutes this season.
And junior wing Connor Murrell, thought to be a rotation regular in early October, is still out with injury. He, too, could be an option for depth.
And why will Ohio need depth? It’s early yet, but OU has four of the top 12 players in the MAC in terms of minutes played. Tired legs could be a factor once the grind of conference play begins.
What’s next?
Ohio’s schedule, so far, has been as tough as any in the MAC. And as such, the Bobcats haven’t separated themselves in any statistical way yet from the rest of the conference.
But with five straight home games, there’s a chance OU could enter MAC play in January with a drastically different view point.
OU has a mid-December home game against Purdue, which likely will be a tough one, but is in position to finish the non-conference portion of the schedule at 8-4.
Ohio begins the month-long home stand on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. tip-off in the Convo against Detroit Mercy (1-4). The Titans do have an 86-74 win over UC Irvine this season, but have been blown out four times — average margin of 22 points in four losses.
Head coach Mike Davis has his son — Antoine Davis — again leading the way with 23.6 points per game and about a third of all shots taken. The Titans also have another coach’s son on the roster with John Calipari’s son, Brad, averaging 6.4 points per game.
