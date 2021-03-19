CHARLOTTE — Ohio's season isn't over, but the Bobcats won't be able to take home a Women's National Invitational Tournament championship.
Clemson was able to pull away for a 65-60 victory on Friday in the opening round of the WNIT.
The game was played at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
It was a tough ending for the Bobcats, who entered the fourth quarter tied at 48-48.
Clemsons scored the first eight points of the fourth, leading 56-48 after Tylar Bennett's fast-break layup with 8:35 to play.
Ohio pulled to within 56-54 on Cece Hooks' layup with 6:30 remaining.
The Tigers maintained the upper hand, going ahead 59-54 after Gabby Elliott's free throw with 5:15 to play.
Ohio battled back to within 59-58 after Madi Mace's basket with 2:16 remaining.
The Bobcats would go ahead 60-59 with 48 seconds left after Mace scored in the paint.
A critical sequence of plays went against the Bobcats in the closing seconds.
Clemson went ahead 61-60 with 16 seconds left on Bennett's banked-in jumper.
Hooks lost possession of the ball on Ohio's next possession, with Delicia Washington coming away with a steal.
Washington was fouled by Gabby Burris, and Ohio was also whistled for a technical foul during the sequence.
Washington made two free throws, and Kendall Spray two more with five seconds left.
The Tigers now led 65-60 after the free throws, and had possession of the basketball.
In the blink of an eye, Ohio's shot at advancing in the tournament had evaporated.
Ohio falls to 14-9, while Clemson advances and improves to 12-13.
Hooks and Burris each had 17 points to lead Ohio. Hooks added 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals, playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Erica Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists, while Mace had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Caitlyn Kroll added five points.
Washington led Clemson with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, as she also shook off nine turnovers. Elliott added 16 points and six rebounds, while Amari Robinson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Spray and Bennett each added eight points.
Ohio started strong, leading 13-3 in the opening minutes after Hooks assisted on Kroll's 3-pointer.
Clemson rebounded to trail just 18-13 after the opening quarter, however, eventually battling all the way back to lead 23-22 on Elliott's shot in the paint.
The Tigers used a 26-11 run to lead 29-24 in the second quarter, going ahead 31-29 at halftime.
Clemson led 36-29 in the third quarter after Spray's 3-pointer, but Ohio forged a 44-44 tie after Mace's fast-break lay-in with 1:58 left in the third.
Ohio eventually went ahead 48-44 after two Hooks free throws, but Elliott's 3-pointer gave Clemson a 48-48 tie going to the fourth.
Clemson advances to the second round and will face Delaware, which defeated Fordham 77-49 on Saturday.
The Bobcats have the chance to play another game, despite the setback. They will face Fordham in a consolation game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Ohio has the opportunity to advance to a consolation final for one final game on Monday should it defeat Fordham.
