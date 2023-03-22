It seems like only yesterday that the team photos were taken outside of Bird Arena and those first tentative practices were held on ice in preparation for what would eventually be a season for the record books.
However, those firsts for the Ohio University Men’s D1 Hockey Team weren’t yesterday, but rather eight months ago.
How time flies.
In a season with many twists and turns, ups and downs — though mainly the former, rather than the latter — the team finished its 2022-23 campaign on the wrong side of an 8-5 loss to Adrian College Monday night in the semi-final round of the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s National Championship Tournament in Marlborough, MA.
While the outcome wasn’t what the Ohio University hockey team had hoped or planned on, the Bobcats have nothing to be ashamed of in posting an overall record of 30-6-2 and winning the Central States Collegiate Hockey League title.
This was a team marked with not only outstanding play on ice, but more importantly, with heart.
That was none more evident than this past weekend when last-second heroics by Collin Felton and the Captain, Sam Turner, put the Bobcats in position to live another day and advance to the semi-final round of the championship tournament in a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the University of Jamestown.
It was also evident in the exclusive interviews Turner, senior defenseman Blake Rossi and Head Coach Lionel Mauron gave to The Athens Messenger following Monday night’s heartbreaking loss to eventual ACHA runner up, Adrian College.
“Words can’t really describe it... It’s something that I will struggle with for the next coming months,” Turner told the Messenger.
He added that “I’ll definitely remember that OT playoff game, but most of all I’ll remember the locker room. Our team was so close and that is something I’m going to miss.”
Turner has special praise for not only what will soon be his alma mater, but the Bobcat faithful who have made his playing days special.
“There’s no place to play hockey like Ohio University. The fans, Bird Arena, and the program are special. I could not have asked for anything more out of my college hockey career, and I’m forever thankful to everyone involved for a great four years,” the Captain said.
Rossi echoed many of Turner’s comments, while also putting into perspective what playing for OU has meant to him.
“It was extremely difficult to end the career on that loss. From starting when I was three years old and finishing when I’m 23, it was such a great career and I got to travel the world doing something I love. I wouldn’t change anything and coming to OU was the best decision of my life,” Rossi said.
“I think what I will remember most about this season was that I enjoyed every day I came to the rink and loved battling with the boys every single day. But the thing I will remember the most is the unforgettable tying the game with 0.01 on the clock and winning the game in OT. One of the best wins of my life came so late but at the right time.
“My college hockey career exceeded my expectations. When I came in my freshman year, I wasn’t sure if it was the right step for me or not. But after completing four years of playing for the Bobcats I wouldn’t take one thing back. To the 15 hour bus trips to Iowa State and the 30 home games we would play every year it was unforgettable. The hardest part of every year was saying goodbye to the seniors whenever we lost. This year I was on the opposite side and it was extremely emotional seeing underclassman give us hugs as our career came to a close,” Rossi said.
For Mauron, the rollercoaster of emotions of the past week stand out to him in the present and he will need more time to put this season into its proper perspective.
“It’s early for me to reflect on the season already, but our OT quarter finals win was definitely emotional. Overall, our record shows we were able to be consistent throughout the season,” Mauron said, adding that “I’m very proud of all our graduating seniors, they fought their way through a lot to get to this point and they are leaving the program in a better place than where they found it.”
After a well-deserved break, Mauron and the returning players will begin to focus on next season.
“We are taking a couple weeks off, and we will get back to work on and off ice with our returning players until the end of the school year. Our staff is wrapping up recruiting and preparing for next season already. Our top players will be a year older, and we have another very strong class coming in. We have to find an extra level of commitment and competition. We are trending in the right direction,” Mauron noted.
He, too, praised the OU fan base for its support of the team.
“This year especially, we truly felt the support of all our fans, families and alumni. It was fantastic to see everybody coming together to follow us, we wouldn’t be in the position without their help. That’s why this program is so special,” Mauron said.
Special doesn’t even begin to cover it.
For a rookie covering this exceptional team, I recall my first trip to Bird Arena to meet the coach and start becoming acquainted with the members of this squad.
My first thought was Bird Arena was a far cry from the huge confines of Amalie Arena in Tampa, where I had been accustomed to covering games and later working for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Soon after I took in my first practice and observed this squad and spoke to Mauron, I realized that despite the smaller venue, this team had much in common with the Bolts that I had been both a fan of and reporter for.
This team resembled the Lightning in so many ways.
From the similar coaching style Mauron emulated of his self-admitted favorite National Hockey League coach, Jon Cooper, to the gritty, scrappy play of the team, these Bobcats reminded me so much of the Bolts who won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2022.
And, what this team also had in common with those Bolts was that they had heart.
In all of my days of covering coaches and athletes, I have not found a group of young men who exemplify everything their generation should and can be.
Not only dedicated players on the ice, but exceptional young men off it, too.
Community-minded and academically focused, there’s no doubt these are the leaders of tomorrow.
As proof positive of that, eight members of the team were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall of 2022 semester.
Garrett Alderman, Justin Damon, Jack Glen, Aiden Grieco, Ryan Higgins, John McLaughlin, Rossi and Turner all captured those honors.
“They’re here, number one, to get the degree,” Mauron previously told The Athens Messenger, adding that performing at a high level in the classroom “translates well for them into being excellent at hockey.
“Our players take a lot of pride in being successful student athletes. Having almost half of our team on the dean’s list shows their commitment to being excellent in all areas of their life at OU,” Mauron said.
While this year’s incarnation of the Bobcats on ice ultimately came up short of realizing their dream of hoisting the Murdoch Trophy, the future is bright for those remaining in Athens and also for the seniors who will now graduate and go on to successful personal and professional ventures.
With the goaltending trio of Alderman, Damon and Max Karlenzig poised to remain intact, and the freshman class of phenoms such as Luc Reeve (top scorer for the team and number two-points leader in the country), Laker Aldridge, Hollander Thompson, Glen, Christian Albertson, Jaden Pasche, Tommy Kloepfer and Lucas Renzoni also returning, the future is bright for a squad that undoubtedly will learn from this year’s tournament and will be even hungrier to win the ultimate prize next season.
Add Felton and Spencer Schons on a punishing defense, Phil Angervil, John McLaughlin, and the tandem of Andrew Wells and Andrew Sacca (both set to play a fifth year as graduate students), Grieco, and Nick Ventura to the mix and you have the recipe that national championship teams are made of.
This team is special and it runs deep. And, no doubt Mauron will recruit even more future OU superstars to complement this squad, too.
So while this team ultimately came up just a tad short of their collective dream, it’s not the end of the road for the remaining members of the team, just the beginning of another journey.
In a text exchange with Mauron Tuesday evening, it was duly noted how much this OU squad reminds me of the Tampa Bay team I both covered and worked for in the past.
To that, Mauron responded, “Hopefully, we can continue to improve just like the Lightning did.”
It’s not lost on me that when comparing this OU team to the Lightning, that it took five more years for that squad to achieve their dream.
With such depth in talent and an extraordinary coaching staff — including assistant coaches Trent Johnson and Jamieson McVicar — to support them, I feel certain that this OU team will not take that long to eventually score a championship parade down Court Street.
