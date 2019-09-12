In the span of two plays, Jerome Buckner provided first a reaffirmation of his potential and then a reminder of his youth.
With Ohio staring at a 17-0 deficit at Pitt, Buckner crisply cut to the corner on his route and hauled in an over-the-shoulder catch for a 45-yard gain.
On the next snap, Buckner had a step on a defender down the sideline and had a perfectly thrown ball nestle into his hands…and then dropped the sure-fire touchdown.
Welcome to life as a redshirt freshman receiver.
“It’s a learning experience. I got to keep a level head. Like the play before was a 45-yard bomb. Then the next play I drop a touchdown pass,” said Buckner, a second-year Bobcat from Columbus out of Gahanna Lincoln High School.
“I have to keep a level head and build on it from play to play.”
Buckner has plenty of company on the Ohio offense as a first-time major contributor. There’s fellow flankers Tyler Walton and Shane Hooks. There’s starting running back O’Shaan Allison. There’s sophomore receiver Isiah Cox. There’s new tight ends. A first-time starter at right tackle.
Growing pains, teachable moments and learning experiences are to be expected. But that doesn’t change the fact that the Bobcats (1-1) need that young cast to figure it out, quickly.
“Sometimes you learn more from failure than you do from success at certain things,” said Ohio wide receivers coach Dwayne Dixon. “Now you know. He’s not been in that situation before. He’s done it now.
“He’s done it in practice. He’s made those plays. My job is to teach him how to get past that play and make the next,” the coach continued. “The maturity part of it…we need it now. He knows that and I think he works at it.”
The drop was one of several plays Ohio could’ve made, but didn’t, in the 20-10 loss at Pitt. The next chance to make those kinds of plays comes Saturday night in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Marshall (1-1).
And like the others in the youth brigade for the Ohio offense, Buckner knows the learning curve needs to accelerate.
“We know there’s going to be mis-steps, there’s going to be mistakes happen. Some things are going to happen. You have to learn from it,” Buckner said.
“But we’re not in that phase where we’re trying to wait. We know we have to step up now,” he continued. “We recognize that we’re redshirt freshmen, but it’s not an excuse at all. We still have to go out there and make plays.”
One drop shouldn’t affect Buckner’s overall trajectory, or his place in the offense. Until Saturday, where he also had an ill-advised fair catch on a punt return inside the 10, Buckner’s time at Ohio has been one glimpse at play-making potential after another.
Small, but packed with burst that belies that size, Buckner is prototypical slot receiver. Compact, fast and quick, he’s a smooth runner with the kind of speed and acceleration that should make him a tough cover for all but the best cornerbacks on the schedule.
Buckner broke with with three games in 2018, injuries barred him from perhaps a full 13 games, and had three catches for 108 yards (34.7 average) with a touchdown.
Essentially, he’s Papi White with a head start on the kind of wide receiver skills that the former Ohio great didn’t hone until later in his career.
“Explosive player. Runs very good routes. Extremely quick. Can provide a lot of separation,” checked off Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke. “And when he gets the ball in his hands, he can do a lot with it.”
Two games into 2019, Buckner is on his way to becoming one of Rourke’s preferred targets. Buckner leads Ohio with seven catches for 108 yards, and has been OU’s lead punt returner with a 7.2 average on four attempts.
Buckner has also been targeted by Rourke throws 12 times in two games, the highest number on the roster. Cox, Hooks and Cam Odom and Tyler Tupa are next in line with eight, five and four apiece.
Buckner has clearly earned the trust of the offense.
“He played behind Papi last year, and has a lot of the similar speed and make-miss ability. He has all that,” Dixon said.
Now he just has to be more consistent. And that comes with experience and repetition.
“The only way we can do that is see how it’s supposed to be done, and continuously get reps at doing it the right way,” Dixon said. “Daily. Keep a count on how they’re doing their job and really be a stickler on how to make those plays.”
On that end, Buckner was one of several wideouts who spent Monday afternoon after practice working extra routes with Rourke. He, like most on the Ohio offense, are trying to speed up that learning process as much as they can.
“It’s about getting better every day,” Buckner said.
He’s not afraid of the extra work. After all, when you’re 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds most don’t expect you to be playing FBS football in the first place. Buckner has always been small, but he’s always had that kind of electric speed. He made sure the latter more than made up for the former.
“I had to just show something on tape that these coaches wanted to see,” Buckner said.
“Being under 5-9 and a buck-70, you’re really an underdog. You got to go out there with a little chip on your shoulder and be confident in your game,” he added. “Trust in your training, trust in your coaching and trust in your ability. That’s all you can do.”
He’s earned the trust of Rourke. And that bodes well for the rest of the season. Yes, Buckner dropped a touchdown. But he’s going to get more chances to make that play.
“We do a lot of things to get him the ball because we know what he can do with it,” Rourke said.
