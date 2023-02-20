LYNCHBURG, VA - In a fitting tribute on Star Wars Night at Liberty University on Saturday, the Flames must've gotten word of Order 66 and instantly started firing from all angles at the Bobcats. Unlike most of the Jedi's though, Ohio seemed to be ready to block nearly all the shots and survive to live another day.
In a series that saw only one lead change in regulation for the entire two games, Justin Damon proved invaluable between the pipes and stayed in the zone all night.
Both nights.
The Bobcats' goalie had an overall. 955 save percentage over both games, allowing only five goals on an astounding 112 total shots by the Flames.
He netted his 12th win of the season in net for the Bobcats with an overall goals against average of 2.23 and was easily the number one star of the weekend for the stacked OU team.
His efforts between the pipes - not only this weekend, but for the 2022-23 campaign - makes his exclusion from the recently released U.S. roster for the World University Games in Romania in April even more glaring and actually downright criminal.
Damon's efforts in net were matched by the intensity both the offense and defense displayed in backing him up.
The good guys got on the scoreboard first with Phil Angervil. Albertson and Lucas Renzoni. Less than minute later, the Flames evened it out and things would remain that way for a good six minutes before OU would retake the lead for good.
A Liberty cross-checking penalty with nine minutes and change left in the first allowed Hollander Thompson to get one past Flames goalie Jackson Glassford to put OU up 2-1.
Laker Aldridge and Ryan Higgins got the assists on Thompson's 15th goal of the season.
Into the second and a Liberty high sticking penalty resulted in another OU PP and another goal - this one from Aldridge with the Captain, Sam Turner, and Higgins on the assists to make it 3-1.
OU's two goal-lead didn't last for long, as an Aiden Grieco high sticking call gave the Flames all the ammunition they needed to cut the Bobcats' lead to 3-2 at the 16:27 mark of the second.
It took a while, but with 5:36 left in the final stanza the insurance goal for OU was scored by JT Schimizzi with Higgins and Spencer Schons getting the assist.
Shots on goal 62-50 in favor of the home team.
While Friday's game provided a different outcome, it was just as competitive as Saturday’s contest.
Intensity to a T was the name of the game for the Flames looking to avenge the series sweep against the Bobcats at Bird last month.
And early on, they got it.
An OU tripping penalty less than four minutes into the game gave first Liberty its first goal - and only regulation lead in the series.
A Liberty hooking penalty allowed Laker Aldridge to do Laker Aldridge things to knot the game up with 2:46 left in the first. Hollander Thompson and Blake Rossi got the assists.
The score remained deadlocked at one headed into the third.
A Liberty roughing penalty with 1:11 left in the second meant the Bobcats would start the third with a power play.
And that was just enough time for Aldridge to nail a wraparound goal past Flames netminder Hunter Virostek and provided a second assist for Thompson.
Liberty continued to put pressure on Damon, but to no avail, until the 7:16 mark when the Flames' Nate Cox tied the game at two.
That's how regulation ended and it was time for some free hockey.
But not for long.
A Jacob Kalandyk goal 29 seconds into OT sealed OU's fate Friday night and gave the Bobcats the revenge factor headed into Saturday night's puck drop.
In taking a 3-1 season series over Liberty, OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron noted what the difference was between Friday night and Saturday evening's tilt for his team.
"We were a little flat on Friday and we didn’t play with our usual energy. We reacted a lot and we were on our heels most of the game. Saturday was much more aggressive, and we took initiatives early and were able to dictate larger portions of the game," Mauron noted.
As for his netminder, Mauron said "JD was very solid this weekend. We know he is one of the best goalies in the league and he gave us a lot of confidence, with some game-deciding saves."
With Saturday's win, OU ups its record to 26-5-2. The Bobcats will wrap up their regular season with a home series against Niagara this weekend. Puck drop at Bird both Friday and Saturday is set for 7 p.m.
