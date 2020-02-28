Jordan Dartis checked out of Friday’s game with less than 10 seconds remaining, receiving a standing ovation from the Convocation Center faithful after helping Ohio University to another victory.
“I’m just very grateful to have the opportunity and just to have the respect from everybody around,” Dartis said. “It’s a great feeling.”
The Bobcats have caught fire at the right time, as Senior Night might not be the final time for Dartis playing on the Bobcats’ home court.
Ohio picked up another huge victory in the Mid-American Conference, defeating Kent State 76-69 in front of 5,490 fans.
The Bobcats (15-14, 7-9 MAC) have won five out of seven to climb the conference standings. Ohio sits in seventh place heading into Saturday’s slate of games, with a top-eight finish needed in order to host a MAC Tournament first-round game.
“It felt great, we got the win, period,” Dartis said. “Great team-win today. Guys played hard. We’re just at that point, momentum is with us.”
Ohio has also won three out of four since an 87-72 loss at Kent State 13 days earlier. The last two home games have seen wins over teams currently ahead of Ohio in the MAC standings, a sign it is turning the corner after a series of close losses earlier in the season.
“Just really proud of our guys’ effort,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. “If you look at the last seven games, we’re 5-2, and it’s starting on the defensive end — pressure, gaps, help defense, rebounding the basketball. It’s a great win for our team.”
Dartis and graduate student Sylvester Ogbonda were honored in Senior Night festivities prior to the game. Dartis, a fifth-year senior, is the program’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers and has pieced together one of the best careers in program history.
He went out and added to that total, making a pair of early 3s to help Ohio shake off an early 10-2 deficit.
“My teammates found me when I was open and I was just able to knock down the shot,” Dartis said. “That’s what I do. I just thank my teammates for getting me the ball in those situations.”
Dartis finished with 17 points, adding three 3-pointers to his career total while also making 8 of 9 free throws.
“He’s been a big reason why we’ve been able to turn this thing the right way,” Boals said.
Ohio had plenty of big performances in the win, perhaps none bigger than point guard Jason Preston.
The sophomore scored 18 points on 7 of 8 shooting, adding 10 assists and five rebounds. He played all 40 minutes without committing a turnover.
“He’s making the passes and there’s a lot of attention on him,” Boals said. “For him to have zero turnovers and play 40 minutes — phenomenal.”
The Bobcats had just nine turnovers overall, a big change from when they had 18 in the loss at Kent State.
Freshman Lunden McDay came off the bench to add 16 points and four steals, shaking off a recent ankle injury.
“I just played my game and let it come to me,” McDay said. “I have great guys around me. We wanted to do this for them.”
Ben Vander Plas led Ohio in scoring with 20 points, adding six rebounds, as the redshirt-sophomore was often the target for Preston’s pin-point passes.
The Bobcats weren’t able to shake the Golden Flashes (18-11, 8-8 MAC) until the very end of the contest, as Kent State led 58-57 after Philip Whittington’s put-back with 3:41 to play.
Ohio scored the next four points and never lost the lead. Connor Murrell’s jumper from the top of the key restored the lead for the Bobcats, followed up by Preston’s put-back in transition for a 61-58 edge.
McDay was involved in the sequence that ultimately sunk Kent State. His 3-pointer from the right wing pushed Ohio’s lead to 64-60 with 2:19 remaining.
Vander Plas was fouled on the make, and he hit both free throws to make it a five-point possession, and a 66-60 edge.
Kent State got to within 67-65 on Mitch Peterson’s 3-pointer with 1:19 left — his third attempt in a possession after the Flashes collected two offensive rebounds — but Ohio made its free throws.
Vander Plas went to the line for two free throws and a 69-65 lead with 1:04 remaining.
McDay then got a steal on the defensive end, diving on a loose ball for a tie-up when Ohio had the possession arrow in its favor. The Bobcats eventually led 74-67 with just 32 seconds left after McDay got open for a layup on an inbounds play.
“We made our free throw when we needed to, got the stops when we needed to,” Boals said. “Those are the things we weren’t doing in the four games losing by six points, those game-winning plays.”
Antonio Williams led Kent State with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Tory Simons added 11 points and Whittington 10 points.
Kent State was forced to play the final 5:17 without Danny Pippen, who was ejected after committing a flagrant-two foul.
Pippen got tangled up with Ogbonda while going after a free throw, hitting him with an elbow. An intentional foul was initially called, then upgraded to a flagrant-two after a review.
Pippen had nine points and three rebounds.
The Bobcats will close the regular season with two road games, traveling to Akron on Tuesday and Miami on Friday.
Ohio will need to keep winning in order to assure another home game in the MAC Tournament. The Bobcats are at least still alive for a top-eight regular season finish thanks to a late-season flourish.
“It wasn’t like we were losing bad games,” Dartis said of Ohio’s early-season MAC games. “We were just losing very close games. We’re starting to flip the switch. Just starting to close out games with toughness plays, doing the little things.”
Ohio 76, Kent State 69
Kent State 32 37 — 69
Ohio 36 40 — 76
KENT STATE 69 (18-11, 8-8 MAC)
Danny Pippen 4 0-0 9, Philip Whittington 4 2-3 10, C.J. Williamson 2 2-2 7, Troy Simons 4 0-0 11, Antonio Williams 7 6-6 22, Tervell Beck 2 1-3 5, Mitch Peterson 1 2-2 5, Anyeuri Castillo 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 13-16 69; 3-point field goals: 8 (Simons 3, Williams 2, Pippen, Williamson, Peterson 1 apiece)
OHIO 76 (15-14, 7-9 MAC)
Ben Roderick 0 0-0 0, Ben Vander Plas 6 7-8 20, Sylvester Ogbonda 0 1-2 1, Jason Preston 7 4-5 18, Jordan Dartis 3 8-9 17, Nolan Foster 0 0-2 0, Lunden McDay 5 5-6 16, Connor Murrell 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 23 25-32 76; 3-point field goals: 5 (Dartis 3, Vander Plas, McDay 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Kent State 24-58 (.414), 3-point field goals 8-25 (.320); Ohio 23-50 (.460), 3-point field goals 5-20 (.250); Free throws — Kent State 13-16 (.813), Ohio 25-32 (.781); Rebounds — Kent State 37 (Whittington 8), Ohio 29 (Vander Plas 8); Assists — Kent State 13 (Williams 5), Ohio 15 (Preston 10); Turnovers — Kent State 13, Ohio 9; Steals — Kent State 3 (Williams 3), Ohio 6 (McDay 4); Team fouls — Kent State 17, Ohio 21.
