Jordan Dartis was locked in, and the Bobcats locked up a win in their final game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.
Dartis, a fifth-year senior guard, was brilliant with a season-high 32 points as he connected on 8 of 13 shots from 3-point range. The eight made 3s were also a season-high for Dartis, and Ohio (4-3) snapped a three-game slide.
The win gave OU a seventh-place finish in the four-day event, held at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. The Bobcats were blown out in losses on Thursday and Friday to No. 24 Baylor and Utah, respectively, but turned the tables on Middle Tennessee State (3-4) in the tourney finale.
And so did Dartis, who hit just 4 of 15 shots from 3-point range in the first two games of the tournament. He had four in the game’s first 10 minutes on Sunday.
“As shooters say…shooters keep shooting,” Dartis said in a postgame radio interview. “I think it was me being way more locked in.”
Ohio head coach Jeff Boals appreciated the way the Ohio continued to find the hot shooting Dartis throughout.
“I think we have a unselfish team all the way around, with (Jason) Preston setting the tone there,” Boals said. “We have all the confidence in the world in (Dartis).
“And kudos to him for knocking in eight 3s.”
Preston, OU’s sophomore point guard, stuffed the stat sheet in another start-to-finish, 40-minute performance; it was his fourth 40-minute game of the season and second in three games in Myrtle Beach.
Preston finished with 15 points, five rebounds and nine assists, narrowing missing his fourth double-double of the season. He also added a block and two steals against three turnovers.
Graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda added a season-high 12 points and four rebounds. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas chipped in five points and team-highs of 11 rebounds and four steals.
The Blue Raiders (3-4) dropped their fourth straight game — all in Conway. MTSU trailed by as many as 20 points on three occasions in the second half, and never saw the second-half deficit drop below 14 points until the final seconds.
C.J. Jones and Antonio Green had 13 points apiece for Raiders — below their season averages — and Donovan Sims added 10 points. MTSU shot just 37.3 percent overall, and had 10 first-half turnovers that OU turned into 17 points.
“Before the game…we basically said this was a toughness game,” Boals said. “Our response was great.”
MSTU led for the game’s first six minutes, but never pulled back to even after Dartis hit a right-wing 3 with 13:09 remaining to snap an 11-11 tie.
Ohio, victimized by late first-half runs in its previous three games, reversed course on Sunday. The Bobcats blew the game open by dominating the final eight minutes in the first half.
Ohio led just 25-21 with 6:40 left in the half, but then scored the next 10 points. Dartis hit three 3-pointers, and added two free throws to kick-start an overall surge of 17-5 as the Bobcats cruised into halftime with 43-29 lead.
Dartis then netted two more 3-pointers — both from the left corner — early in the second half to push OU’s lead out to 20 (53-33 and 57-37) twice. Dartis’ last triple came with 1:43 left when Preston found him open at the top of the key for a 75-56 lead.
The three games in Myrtle Beach ended a tough opening to the season for Ohio, which has played six of its first seven games away from Athens. However, the Bobcats will now play their next five games at home in the Convocation Center.
OU’s next road trip won’t be until early January, 2020.
“I’m interested to see where we go from here,” Boals said. “To have six of your first seven away…when you win three of them, you’ll take it.”
Ohio begins its extended home stand after Thanksgiving. Detroit Mercy (1-3) comes to the Convo for a 1 p.m. start on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Ohio 75, Middle Tennessee 63
Middle Tenn.;29;34;—;63
Ohio;43;32;—;75
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-4) 63
Donovan Sims 4 0-0 10, Tyson Jackson 3 2-2 8, Jayce Johnson 2 2-3 6, C.J. Jones 4 4-4 13, Antonio Green 4 3-3 13, Anthony Crump 2 2-2 6, Tyler Millin 0 0-0 0, Eli Lawrence 3 0-0 7; TOTALS 22 13-14 63; 3-point goals — 6-21 (Sims 2-6, Green 2-8, Lawrence 1-1, Jones 1-3, Crump 0-1, Johnson 0-2).
OHIO (4-3) 75
Jason Preston 4 7-8 15, Ben Vander Plas 2 1-3 5, Sylvester Ogbonda 5 1-2 12, Lunden McDay 2 0-0 5, Jordan Dartis 9 6-8 32, Nate Spring 0 0-0 0, Ben Roderick 2 0-0 4, Nolan Foster 0 2-4 2, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 24 17-25 75; 3-point goals — 10-23 (Dartis 8-13, Ogbonda 1-1, McDay 1-1, Preston 0-1, Vander Plas 0-3, Roderick 0-4).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — MTSU 22-59 (.373), 3-point goals 6-21 (.286); Ohio 24-57 (.421), 3-point goals 10-23 (.435); Free throws — MTSU 13-14 (.929), Ohio 17-25 (.680); Rebounds — MTSU 38/10 offensive (Johnson 8); Ohio 34/7 offensive (Vander Plas 11); Assists — MTSU 13 (Johnson 4), Ohio 16 (Preston 9); Steals — MTSU 3, Ohio 11 (Vander Plas 4); Blocks — MTSU 1, Ohio 2; Turnovers — MTSU 16, Ohio 12; Personal fouls — MTSU 22, Ohio 15; Attendance — 1,977; Technical fouls — MTSU 2 (Team, 18:03, 2H; Eli Lawrence, 10:25, 2H), Ohio 0.
