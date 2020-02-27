The first time Jordan Dartis played for Ohio University, he took just two shots — and missed both. The appearance, way back on Nov. 14, 2015, led to a conversation the next day with point guard Jaaron Simmons.
“‘Can you shoot the ball?’” Dartis recalled Simmons asking him. “I go yeah, what do you mean? I’m a great shooter.
“He comes back and goes ‘Then shoot the bleeping ball,’” Dartis continued, laughing. “Alright. I can do that. And after that I did not look back.”
Dartis, now a 6-foot-3 fifth-year senior guard, came out the next night — his second college game — and scored 17 points while hitting five of nine from the 3-point arc.
The tenure of one of the best shooters in program history had begun.
And now Dartis’ reign is coming to an end. He’ll be on the floor for Ohio’s final regular-season home game game of the season on Friday night when the Bobcats’ host Kent State (18-10, 8-7 Mid-American Conference) in a 6:30 p.m. start at the Convocation Center.
It will be Dartis’ 119th game as a Bobcat, and it should be his 113th start. Ohio (14-14, 6-9 MAC) is trying earn a home game for the first round of the 2020 MAC Tournament, but it’s far from a guarantee.
It means Friday could be the last time Dartis gets a chance to shred the nets, and fill the Convo with mix of anticipation and expectation that pushed to be one of the more popular Bobcat players of the modern era.
“It’s weird, I was just talking to my lady, literally this morning, about how I only have a few guaranteed MAC games left,” Dartis said last week. “It’s bittersweet coming down to the wire.
“I’ve been so thankful to be a Bobcat and to do what I’ve done.”
And fans in the Convo have been thankful for the chance to watch Dartis chase shooting record, with a smile the whole time, over the last five years. He’s been embraced wholly by the Bobcat faithful, and it’s evident every time he rises for one of his quick-fire jumpers from the Convo floor.
It’s a two-part ceremony on every Dartis 3-point attempt. There’s the collective intake of breath from the thousands in the building when Dartis fires from deep. The next part depends on whether shot finds net or not. If it’s a miss, there’s the exhale that echoes through the building with an ‘awwwww.’
If it’s a make, well then there’s a roar. It’s a magical moment, and one that Dartis has grown to cherish more over the last few months. No one ramps up the Convo more than No. 35.
“Anytime I’m open I feel like I’m knocking it down. I know what they’re feeling, they’re probably feeling the same thing I’m feeling,” Dartis explains.
“That will never get old. Especially when I grow older, I’m just sitting at the office or whatever,” he adds. “I’ll definitely remember all those moments. I love it. It will NEVER get old.”
His teammates know it as well. If OU needs a change in momentum, Dartis is the guy they’re looking for.
“I always tell him if I get an offensive rebound the first person I’m looking for is you,” said graduate transfer center Sylvester Ogbonda. “You know he’s going to knock it down, bring the energy.
“And when JD makes them, yeah, they’re going crazy.”
Dartis has provided many big runs and big shots in the Convo. He ranks 14th in OU history in career scoring with 1,439 points. He owns the program record for career 3-pointers at 308, and ranks second in career 3-point shooting percentage at 42.5 percent.
Dartis still has a chance to end the season as the MAC’s career leader in 3s, and as the most accurate 3-point shooter in program history. It’ll take a hot streak, but both are within range.
But Dartis’ appeal come from more than making long-range shots. Ohio head coach Jeff Boals, once a crowd-favorite in the Convo in the mid-1990s as a player himself, said Ohio fans react to Dartis so positively because they know him, and they empathize with him.
“The fans have seen him grow,” Boals said. “They know him and they’ve been with him for five years.
“I’m assuming they know what he went through for two years. When you see a guy come back like he’s done and have the success that he’s had, everyone loves that,” Boals added. ‘Probably no one more than me.”
Boals was dogged by knee injuries during his playing career. He knows exactly what Dartis has tried to come back from and play through and adjust to this season.
“I’ve been there,” Boals said.
Dartis has had to re-invent himself twice, due to hip injuries, as a basketball player. The first came when he was still at Newark High School. Once a slashing creator off the dribble capable of finishing above the rim, Dartis at one time was being recruited by Boals while the OU head coach was an assistant at OU.
After that injury, Dartis locked in on becoming the best shooter he could be.
Two years ago, Dartis played through serious hip injuries while trying to help Ohio get through a losing season. Following the season, he endured a pair of surgeries. He sat out all of the 2018-19 season, and didn’t return to full-go status until last September.
Dartis wasn’t sure he’d ever play again. There are still times when he’s unable to finish games. He doesn’t move as explosively as he used to.
But he’s still one of the best shooters in the conference, and when he’s on track the Bobcats can beat anybody in the league. He’s played more than 30 minutes per game, averaging 13.2 points and has dove for more loose balls this season than in his previous three seasons combined.
No one — not Dartis, not the Bobcats, not Boals — truly knew what to expect out of him this season. For many around the conference, it’s been the same Dartis they’ve seen since 2015. Everyone knows his game at this point, yet he’s still able to burn opponents for big nights.
“Just an elite shooter. So quick with his release,” said EMU head coach Rob Murphy, after Dartis had 26 points and eight 3-pointers in an Ohio win in the Convo back on Jan. 7. “I mean, everyone knows about him, knows what he can do to you.
“And he goes out there and still finds a way to get it done.”
Dartis didn’t know if he would be able to find that groove, to impact any game, this season. He’s done it about a dozen times.
But each and every game this season has been a gift for him. He’s relished the chance to pass along what he’s learned to young teammates, like Treg Setty did for him five years ago.
He’s thankful for everyone that has brought him to this point in his life. Former OU assistant Aaron Fuss, now at Kent State, didn’t give up on his recruitment in high school after the injury. Former Ohio head coach Saul Phillips did everything he could to help him through his own self-described “dark times” while he was sitting out in 2018-19. Boals has gone “above and beyond” what he needed to do to get Boals on board for this season.
Teammates have set screens, fired quick cross-court passes and demanded double-teams to open up his exploits from the arc.
And the fans, the Convo? They’ve given him a lifetime of memories in a five-year span.
Jordan Dartis may, or may not, get another game in the Roundhouse on Richland, but he’s got one more at least. And for that, like everything else, he’s thankful.
“The fact that I’m out here doing what I’m doing, at the rate I’m doing it, I can’t describe it. It feels surreal,” he continued.
“Athens fans, through injury, through rumors of transferring, all that stuff, I just stuck it out. They found a different type of respect of me,” Dartis said.
“I felt like I owed it to them, and I felt like I owed it to myself.”
