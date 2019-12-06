Jason Preston didn’t know it at the time, but he was making impressions on future teammates years ago.
Current Ohio center, and graduate transfer, Sylvester Ogbonda said as much on Wednesday after the Bobcats romped past Rio Grande. Ogbonda recalled playing with Preston during an open gym session while at Georgia Tech a couple of years ago.
“I thought we were recruiting him,” Ogbonda said, referring to Georgia Tech. “Like, he can really pass. I actually liked playing with him.”
Ogbonda, this time being recruited by Ohio last spring, recognized Preston’s face when head coach Jeff Boals was going over the roster with him.
“I was like ‘I know this dude!’ I hit him up on Twitter, and we got to talking,” Ogbonda said. “He can still pass, but he’s way more advanced now.
“Now he’s an all-around guy. Rebound. Pass. Score. Do everything.”
And the Bobcats (6-3) might need Preston, the sophomore point guard, to do even more on Sunday when Ohio takes on Tennessee Tech (3-6) in the Convocation Center in a 2 p.m. start.
OU, currently with just nine available scholarship players, might be without a key cog. Fifth-year senior guard Jordan Dartis may be limited, or even out, after banging his right knee on Wednesday night.
Boals was vague about Dartis’ availability for Tennessee Tech on Friday.
“It’s nothing serious, we don’t think,” Boals said, before adding that Dartis would likely see little practice work before Sunday.
“We’ll go light with him, and then we’ll see how it feels on Sunday and play it by ear,” the coach continued. “Game-time decision.”
Dartis is second for the Bobcats with 12.9 points per game, and shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range. He’s Ohio’s most proficient 3-point shooter and been on a hot streak of late with 14 makes on 24 attempts in his last three games.
“We’ll go with the flow and see what happens,” Boals said. “We’ve been in this situation multiple times.”
If Dartis can’t go, it’s assumed Preston will continue to shoulder the bulk of the load. He leads the Mid-American Conference in minutes played this season, and paces OU in scoring (16.6 ppg), assists (8.7/game) and steals (2.0/game). He’s third for the Bobcats in rebounding (5.4/game). Preston has either made, or assisted on, 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games — 15 FGs and 34 assists.
Preston has cemented himself into the lead role for Ohio this season, and that won’t change when — or if — the Bobcats get healthier and add more depth.
“No,” Boals said Wednesday when asked if Preston’s minutes would go down once freshman PG Miles Brown returns from his own knee injury. “They’re staying the same.”
Ohio is riding a three-game winning streak and hopes to make a season-long four-game streak on Sunday. Tennessee Tech should give the Bobcats a chance to do just that before Finals Week.
The Golden Eagles, picked to finish near the bottom in the Ohio Valley Conference, have a new head coach, a young roster, and have had difficulty scoring so far this season.
Tennessee Tech is led by John Pelphrey, the former head coach and South Alabama and Arkansas. Pelphrey, who played and starred at Kentucky under former Wildcats coach Rick Pitino, has a nine-player rotation that features four sophomores and three freshmen.
The Eagles average just 61.7 points per game, don’t have a single player averaging in double figures, and have already endured a four-game losing skid this season during which they had games where they scored 30, 47 and 39 points.
But Tennessee Tech has won two of its last three games, including a quality 61-58 win at Winthrop. The Eagles piled up 86 points in their last outing, a rout over non-DI foe Reinhardt. Tennessee Tech is averaging 70.7 points over its last three games.
Ohio will look to keep a handle on turnovers — OU is 5-0 when it has 12 turnover or less this season — and worry about playing to its standard, Boals said.
“It’s a very young team like we are, and they got a new head coach,” Boals said. “So they’re still growing. They’ve evolved and played better in their last three games.
“For us, it’s about coming out with a lot of energy for 40 minutes and doing what we do.”
