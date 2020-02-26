Ohio University, alongside the Mid-American Conference as a whole, released the 2020 regular-season football schedule on Wednesday.
The Bobcats will have to get bye this fall without a full week-long bye, and will play four of its six conference games on the road.
Ohio’s 12-game schedule will have six home games, including four Saturday home dates. As has been the case in recent years, OU will have four mid-week or off-day games during the month of November. Homecoming is set for Oct. 10 against Eastern Michigan.
The 2020 season will be the 75th anniversary season for the MAC. The conference will release an updated schedule later this spring — in late May or early June — with kickoff times and television arrangement for the first three weeks of the regular season. All remaining start times and television details will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game.
The MAC will have 14 mid-week games in November, with several Saturday games slates for ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, ESPN3 and CBS Sports Network.
The conference did ensure that its five biggest rivalry games — Akron-Kent, Bowling Green-Toledo, Western Michigan-Central Michigan, Ohio-Miami and NIU-Ball State — will all be played on Saturdays during October this season.
The regular season will conclude with the 24th MAC Football Championship game on either Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5 at a time yet to be announced. The game will once again be played at Ford Field in Detroit.
The MAC will have just 11 home games in the non-conference portion of the schedule against FBS opponents, but will have plenty of challenging road tests during non-conference play. The MAC has 11 games against the Big Ten this season, four more against the ACC, four from the SEC, plus games against independents Notre Dame, BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State and UMass. The MAC has three games set against the AAC, three against the Mountain West, only one against Conference-USA, and two against the Sun Belt.
Here’s a quick game-by-game look at the Ohio schedule. The Bobcats will have a bye the last week in October to transition into mid-week games, and then will have a similar nine-day layoff at the end of November for the regular-season finale against Akron.
Saturday, Sept. 5, vs. North Carolina Central
Ohio opens the season with its first-ever meeting against N.C. Central, a program from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. OU is 14-0 against FCS teams under head coach Frank Solich.
Saturday, Sept. 12, at Boston College
OU won its last meeting against BC, 23-14 on the road in 1996, and this will be the third straight year that Ohio has had an ACC opponent. The Eagles were 6-7 in 2019 after a loss in their bowl game.
Saturday, Sept. 19, vs Marshall
The Battle for the Bell returns to Athens for the first time since 2015. The Thundering Herd (8-5 last season) beat the Bobcats 33-31 in Huntington in 2019.
Saturday, Sept. 26, at Texas State
The Battle of the Bobcats heads to San Marcos in the second of this two-game home-and-home series. Texas State (3-9 last year) won the first meeting in a 56-54, triple OT decision to open the 2016 season.
Saturday, Oct. 3, at Toledo
Ohio opens MAC play at Toledo, which will trying to rebound from a 6-6 showing in 2019 when it was left out of a bowl game. The Bobcats won the last two games against the Rockets, including 31-26 at Toledo in 2016.
Saturday, Oct. 10, vs. Eastern Michigan.
The Eagles (6-7) will be the Homecoming opponent, and EMU won in its last trip to Athens — 27-20 — during the 2016 season. EMU is one of seven teams on the schedule that played in a bowl game last season.
Saturday, Oct. 17, at Miami
The Battle of the Bricks moves to Oxford in 2020, and the Bobcats will trying to exact revenge on the 2019 MAC East and overall MAC champions. Miami (8-6) has won the last two in the series.
Saturday, Oct. 24, vs Bowling Green
This will be OU’s last home game for nearly a month. Rebuilding BG lost 49-14 in its last trip to Athens in 2018.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Central Michigan (ESPN2/ESPNU)
The Chippewas are the defending MAC West champions and posted a 8-6 mark in 20198. Ohio hasn’t won at CMU since 2011, and has dropped four in a row to the Chips.
Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Kent State (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Ohio is 10-5 against the Golden Flashes (7-6 last year) over the last 15 years and has won in its last three visits to Kent, including 27-26 back in 2018.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, vs Buffalo (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Ohio is 6-1 against the Bulls (8-5) at Peden Stadium over the last 15 years, including a 52-17 home romp over UB in 2018.
Friday, Nov. 27, vs. Akron (ESPNU/CBS SN/ESPN+/ESPN3)
Ohio has won 12 of the last 15 meetings against the Zips (0-12), who are still looking for their first win under second-year head coach Tom Arth.
