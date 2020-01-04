BOISE, Idaho — The Bobcats had been waiting all season for their defense to come up with turnovers and timely stops.
They found them in the nick of time.
Fueled by another dominating run-game performance, and two red zone defensive stops in the fourth quarter, Ohio held on for a 30-21 victory over Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
“They’ve got a lot of fight. I like what they’re all about, the way they came back,” Ohio head coach Frank Solich said.
Ohio (7-6) picked up a third-straight bowl victory. It’s the longest such streak in program history — OU is just 5-8 all-time in bowl games — and tied the best such run in MAC history. The Bobcats join Toledo (1969-71) and Miami (1973-75) as the only teams in conference history with three-game winning streaks in bowl games.
“Although we weren’t able to win MAC championships while I was here, we were able to make history in a different way, win three bowl games,” Ohio senior quarterback Nathan Rourke said. “I’m proud to be a part of that.”
Rourke had, for him, a mediocre performance but was still awarded game MVP honors. Rourke finished 9 of 17 passing for 144 yards, but missed three wide open receivers that could’ve resulted in a trio of scores.
Rourke rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, but lost his 10th career 100-yard rushing game when his last two runs resulted in turnovers. A bad option pitch, and then a fumble on a wicked hit for a sack, lost a combined 18 yards and handed Nevada (7-6) two chances to make a game of it late.
Ohio led 30-9 early in the fourth quarter and was inside the Nevada 20-yard line when Rourke’s option pitch gave the Wolf Pack new life. Freshman quarterback Carson Strong, who hit 31 of 49 passes for 401 yards, found Elijah Cooks for an eight-yard score on the ensuing drive.
Ohio’s next drive ended after three plays, and the sack/fumble from Rourke. Nevada pulled to within 30-21 with 8:42 left after Devonte Lee dove in from the one.
Until the two fumbles, Ohio has pasted the Pack, and scored on each of its first six possessions. But OU needed defense to finish it off.
“More than anything it was a game that it took both sides of the ball to win,” Rourke said. “Our defense stepped up and played tremendously well, especially in the second half.”
Nevada threatened to draw to within one score, and had the ball on the Ohio 6-yard line with just under 3:30 left. But the Wolf Pack went with a reverse, and defensive end Austin Conrad sniffed it out, made the tackle and knocked the ball free. Defensive tackle Marcus Coleman pounced on it for the red zone turnover.
“All year it’s been a struggle to finish games off,” Conrad said. “Wev’ve had opportunities and we tried to use this long break to prepare ourselves to step up and make those plays today.”
Nevada’s last gasp ended in similar fashion. Strong navigated the Pack to the Ohio 9-yard line with just over two minutes remaining. But after straight incompletions, and with Nevada out of timeouts, Ohio was able to take three knees from the victory formation to clinch it.
Coupled with a pair of similar stops in the first half — Ohio forced two short Nevada field goals once the Wolf Pack got inside the 20-yard line — it was clear the defense earned more than its fair share of OU’s latest bowl victory.
“We have fighters on our team. We’re not going to lay down for nobody,” said Ohio safety Jarren Hampton. “That’s what we did. We showed that today. It got rough, but we persevered.”
Ohio leaned on the ground game, and timely defense, to craft a 20-9 lead by halftime.
The teams traded field goals on their first possessions, and it was knotted 3-3 after the first quarter.
Both teams picked up steam in the second. The Bobcats used a 15-play drive, taking off more than seven minutes of the game clock, to stake a 10-3 lead early in the second after Julian Ross’ 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-one.
Nevada answered with another field goal, and Ohio extended the lead just three plays later. Rourke sauntered through the right side for a 35-yard touchdown run and a 17-6 lead with 6:21 left in the half.
OU made it 20-6 on its next drive with Louie Zervos’ 33-yard field goal. Brandon Talton countered for Nevada, with a 33-yard field goal, on the last play of the half to make it 20-9 at the break.
Ohio’s last field goal was set up when Conrad struck, forcing a fumble from a scrambling Strong to give the Bobcats an extra possession.
“In terms of the MVP, mine was Austin Conrad,” Rourke said. “He’s the MVP in my book.”
Ohio racked up 175 rushing yards in the first half alone and attempted just six throws. Nevada took the opposite track, with minus-1 yard rushing in the half, but 183 through the air.
Ohio kept plugging away despite Allison, the starter, leaving the game after the second series with injury.
And the Bobcats were able to send off Rourke as a winner. He finished with 49 career rushing touchdowns, tied for the program record, and he ended his career with more yards of total offense than any other quarterback in Ohio history.
In the final seconds, Solich was doused on the sidelines by a bucket full of french fries — an homage to the bowl’s title sponsor and Idaho’s best-known export. Solich, feeling the moment, swiped one off the front of his jacket and ate it.
Solich, the MAC’s all-time wins leader with a record of 113-81 at Ohio, even tossed out potatoes to his players during the postgame awards ceremony.
The long-time head coach, who received a two-year extension from Ohio earlier in the week, was clearly enjoying a win with a team that avoided its first losing season since 2008 by edging above .500 for the first time all season. The Bobcats got the winning mark by winning each of their final three games.
OU played its best football at the end of the season. It was a tribute to the team’s character and commitment to the process. For Solich, the 2019 edition of the Bobcats meant as much as any in his long and storied coaching career.
“It was not easy for anybody in the program to accept what kind of happened to us in terms of not getting it done at the level that we believed we were going to get it done at. It would have been very easy to kind of let things slide, not come out to practice with the same kind of enthusiasm and effort as if you’re going down the stretch battling for a MAC championship,” Solich explained.
“They didn’t let that happen. They came out every day with a lot of pride, ready to go. If it was coming off a defeat, it was to bounce back. If it was coming off of a win, it was just to get better and win more.
“This team has a special place in my heart for how they responded,” Solich said, choking up at least as his eyes watered.
Realizing what was happening, the coach snorted at himself in amusement. Now, after 13 games, and a 15-minute press conference, he was finally breaking down — just a tad.
“Are you kidding me?” he said.
Ohio 30, Nevada 21
Ohio 3 17 10 0 — 30
Nevada 3 6 0 12 — 21
Nevada — Brandon Talton, 51-yard field goal, 12:26, 1Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 29-yard field goal, 7:00, 1Q
Ohio — Julian Ross, 12-yard run (Zervos kick), 12:28, 2Q
Nevada — Brandon Talton, 36-yard field goal, 7:21, 2Q
Ohio — Nathan Rourke, 35-yard run (Zervos kick), 6:21, 2Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 33-yard field goal, 2:17, 2Q
Nevada — Brandon Talton, 33-yard field goal, 0:00, 2Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 26-yard field goal, 11:00, 3Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 2-yard run (Zervos kick), 5:26, 3Q
Nevada — Elijah Cooks, 8-yard pass from Carson Strong (kick blocked), 10:48, 4Q
Nevada — Devonte Lee, 1-yard run (pass failed), 8:42, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
OU NE
First downs 25 24
Total Plays 67 69
Rushing (plys-yds) 50-285 19-29
Passing yards 144 401
Total yards 429 430
Passes (cmp-att-int) 9-17-0 32-50-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 2-2 2-2
Penalties (no-yds) 2-20 4-58
Punts (no-avg) 2-42.0 3-46.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle 10-97 TD, Nathan Rourke 10-87 TD, Julian Ross 17-57 TD, O’Shaan Allison 9-46, Ty Walton 1-1, TEAM 3-(-3); Nevada — Toa Taua 6-48, Devonte Lee 9-9, Carson Strong 4-(-28).
PASSING
Ohio — Nathan Rourke 9-17-0 144; Nevada — Carson Strong 31-49-0 402 TD, Toa Taua 1-1-0 (-1) .
RECEIVING
Ohio — Isiah Cox 3-73, Ty Walton 2-22, Cam Odom 1-14, Julian Ross 1-14, D.L. Knock 1-12, Ryan Luehrman 1-9 ; Nevada — Elijah Cooks 14-197 TD, M. Stovall 7-84, Ben Putman 6-73, O’Leary-Orange 3-24, Cole Turner 1-18, H. Ikahihifo 1-5.
