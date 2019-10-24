One of the on-going stories for the Bobcats this season has been the change in the rate of turnovers created defensively.
Ohio created 32 takeaways in 2018. This year, the Bobcats have just five.
In the mystery of the missing turnovers, it’s clear where some of those have ended up — at Ball State.
Ohio (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) heads to Muncie, Ind. on Saturday for a 2 p.m. start against the surprising Cardinals (4-3, 3-0 MAC). Ball State was picked, by the media and coaches, to finish fifth in the West Division before the season began. And with five games remaining, the Cardinals are the only conference team without a MAC loss.
The reason? Yep, turnovers. BSU has forced a MAC-best 18 this season and leads the league with a shine +6 turnover ratio. The Cardinals also have a league-best 11 interceptions and have forced at least one turnover in 12 straight games — the second longest active streak in the country.
“They get after it,” said Ohio Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin. “We have to be especially careful with the ball this week.”
The Cardinals have been much more than just the beneficiaries of some football luck with the turnovers. BSU also leads the MAC in scoring (34.7 ppg) and total offense (454.4 yards per game) with a balanced attack can run, throw it, or use trick plays — the Cards had a half-dozen or so in a 52-14 rout over Toledo — to get the job done.
Junior QB Drew Plitt (1,868 yards, 16 touchdowns) has the second-most passing yards in the league and is fourth in passing efficiency. Junior RB Caleb Huntley (711 yards, 5 TDs) ranks fifth in the conference in rushing yards per game. Flankers Justin Hall (423 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and Riley Miller (430 yards, 4 TDs) rank sixth and seventh in the MAC in receiving yards per game.
“They’re a complete offense,” said Ohio head coach Frank Solich. “They’ll cause you a lot of problems because of their speed, a lot of motion, and a lot of things that lends itself to creating some big plays.”
All of which is not great news for an Ohio defense that is still struggling to find itself. The Bobcats are giving up 30.7 points per game, and rank 10th in the MAC in yards per play allowed (6.4) and yards allowed per rushing attempt (5.3).
OU tried to jumpstart its defense with more players getting game reps against Kent State, and did receive a handful of big plays in the second half that led to just enough stops for the Bobcats to post a 45-38 victory.
Junior defensive end Austin Conrad believes Ohio is about to start cashing in on more turnovers and big plays. He said the team has been close — Ohio has forced one turnover in each of the last three games.
“You saw some of the individual plays that stood out. That’s what we’re trying to be,” Conrad said. ““We’re hoping we can start stacking these individual plays and start turning into the Bobcat defense we were playing like at the end of last season.”
Since MAC play began a month ago, Ball State has been the team stacking big wins on top of one another. In their MAC opener, the Cardinals won at Northern Illinois for its first win against the Huskies since 2018 — and did so without a completed pass in the second half.
The Cardinals won at EMU the following week to give BSU it’s first win over EMU under fourth-year head coach Mike Neu. And last week, Ball State crushed the heavy preseason West Division favorite Toledo in a game that was over by halftime.
No one thought the Cardinals would be contenders when the year began, but here they are at the halfway point with the best resume to date in the conference.
The Bobcats believe they can get there too. Finding some stops against the MAC’s best offense would be a testament that OU remains a MAC East favorite.
“Saying you’re just going to stop the team that’s leading the MAC in scoring may be a reach, but we’ll see,” Solich said. “We’ll do the best we can.
“I know we’re improving, and if we keep improving, we’ll be what we want to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.