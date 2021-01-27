YPSILANTI, Mich. — Cece Hooks continued her hot streak, but the Ohio Bobcats weren't able to complete the comeback this time.
Hooks scored 29 points on Wednesday, but Ohio fell at Eastern Michigan by a count of 69-66.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Bobcats, with the last two coming from impressive fourth-quarter comebacks.
Ohio trailed Eastern Michigan 51-47 going to the fourth quarter, and led 59-58 with 3:02 to play after a pair of Hooks' free throws.
Eastern Michigan went ahead 60-59 on Areanna Combs' two free throws with 2:51 to play, and Ohio would never get the lead back.
Erica Johnson missed a shot in the paint for Ohio, and Eastern Michigan followed with Terrysha Banner's 3-pointer for a 63-59 lead with 2:00 left.
The Eagles would lead 67-63 with 35 seconds remaining after two Natalia Pinedan free throws.
Ohio's Gabby Burris missed a 3 on the other end, and the Eagles led 68-63 with 17 seconds left after Banner's free throw.
Johnson would make a 3-pointer with six seconds left to cut Eastern Michigan's lead to 69-66, and Hooks came up with a steal with four seconds left.
The Bobcats were unable to get a shot off in the closing seconds, allowing the Eagles to take the Mid-American Conference victory.
Ohio falls to 9-6 overall, and 6-4 in the MAC, while Eastern Michigan moves to 8-5 overall, and also 6-4 in the MAC.
The Eagles pulled into a tie for sixth place in the conference standings with Ohio thanks to the win.
Hooks' 29 points came on 12 of 27 shooting, as she also made four of her eight free throw attempts. She had a double-double with 11 rebounds, also handing out four assists and taking two steals.
Johnson added 13 points for Ohio, adding with rebounds and two steals. Burris had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Kaylee Bambule had nine points on three 3-pointers.
Ce'Nara Skanes led Eastern Michigan with 22 points and 16 rebounds, making 10 of 13 from the field. She also had two steals.
Combs added 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Pineda had 13 points. Banner added nine points for the Eagles.
Ohio returns home on Saturday to take on the Akron Zips (1-7 MAC) at 1 p.m.
