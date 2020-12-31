Despite missing one of their key pieces, the Ohio Bobcats led most of the way against the Bowling Green Falcons on Wednesday afternoon.
However, once Ohio got behind, the Falcons buried them at the free throw line.
Bowling Green pulled away from Ohio for an 83-75 win inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio led 74-72 with 4:03 remaining, but were outscored 11-1 the rest of the way.
The third loss in a row drops Ohio to 4-4 overall, and 0-2 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio point guard Jason Preston missed the game after suffering an injury in practice during the week.
Ohio led for more than 31 minutes of the game before falling behind down the stretch.
Bowling Green (6-2, 2-0 MAC) made an incredible 36 of 38 free throws in the comeback, 94.7 percent. The Falcons made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 2:43 and 27 of 28 overall in the second half.
Ohio was just 9 of 12 from the charity stripe in comparison.
The Bobcats went ahead 74-72 on Dwight Wilson’s score in the paint with just more than four minutes remaining.
That would prove to be Ohio’s last field goal of the day. Trey Diggs tied the game with 3:36 left on a score in the paint.
After Ohio missed on the offensive end, Justin Turner would made a pair of free throws with 2:43 left for a 76-74 lead, and Bowling Green would never trail again.
Kaden Metheny scored in the paint for a 78-74 lead with 2:32 remaining, then Bowling Green’s final five points came at the foul line.
Wilson led Ohio with 20 points and six rebounds, making 9 of 14 from the field. Ben Roderick also added 16 points, making four 3-pointers in 10 attempts.
Ben Vander Plas had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for a double-double. Lunden McDay added 11 points, while Mark Sears filled in for Preston with nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Diggs came off the bench to lead Bowling Green with 20 points, making four 3-pointers and all six of his free throws.
The Falcons had four more in double figures. Metheny had 16 points, making 6 of 7 from the foul line. Tuner added 15 points, nine coming from the free throw line in nine attempts to go with six assists. Dylan Swingle tallied 14 points, making all six of his free throw tries. Daeqwon Plowden also scored 11 points, making 9 of his 10 free throws. He added three assists.
Ohio got off to a solid start, leading 13-4 after Roderick’s jump shot. The lead was 19-7 after a Roderick 3, and 42-29 after Wilson’s layup with 1:09 left in the first half.
Ohio led 42-32 at halftime, and still was ahead 51-39 with 16:31 left in the second half after Wilson scored again in the paint.
Bowling Green used an 11-2 run to force a 63-63 tie after two Diggs free throws with 9:20 remaining.
The game went back and forth until Bowling Green pulled away in the final minutes.
Ohio is scheduled to travel to Ball State on Saturday with a 3 p.m. tip-off.
The Bobcats are slated to return home on Tuesday against Northern Illinois at 6 p.m.
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 75
Bowling Green 32 51 — 83
Ohio 42 33 — 75
BOWLING GREEN 83 (6-2, 2-0 MAC)
Daeqwon Plowden 1 9-10 11, Dylan Swingle 4 6-6 14, Justin Turner 3 9-9 15, Caleb Fields 0 0-0 0, Kaden Metheny 4 6-7 16, Jacob Washington 2 0-0 4, Josiah Fulcher 1 0-0 3, Cam Young 0 0-0 0, Trey Diggs 5 6-6 20; TOTALS 20 36-38 83; 3-point field goals: 7 (Diggs 4, Metheny 2, Fulcher 1)
OHIO 75 (4-4, 0-2 MAC)
Ben Roderick 6 0-0 16, Dwight Wilson III 9 2-2 20, Ben Vander Plas 3 4-6 13, Mark Sears 3 2-2 9, Lunden McDay 4 0-0 11, Miles Brown 0 1-2 1, Mason McMurray 1 0-0 3, Colin Granger 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 27 9-12 75; 3-point field goals 12 (Roderick 4, Vander Plas, McDay 3 apiece, Sears, McMurray 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Bowling Green 20-47 (.426), 3-point field goals 7-22 (.318); Ohio 27-66 (.409), 3-point field goals 12-33 (.364); Free throws — Bowling Green 36-38 (.947), Ohio 9-12 (.750); Rebounds — Bowling Green 38 (Metheny 8), Ohio 31 (Vander Plas 11); Assists — Bowling Green 12 (Turner 6), Ohio 20 (Sears 9); Blocks — Bowling Green 1 (Swingle 1), Ohio 2 (Roderick, Vander Plas 1 apiece); Turnovers — Bowling Green 10, Ohio 7; Steals — Bowling Green 2 (Diggs 2), Ohio 5; Team fouls — Bowling Green 17, Ohio 23.
