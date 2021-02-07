BOWLING GREEN — The Ohio women's basketball team played shorthanded on Saturday, and the Bowling Green Falcons took advantage.
Bowling Green cooled off the Bobcats with a 69-53 win inside the Stroh Center.
The Bobcats entered having won five of six, but ended up losing ground in the Mid-American Conference standings by the end of the day.
Ohio played without Erica Johnson, who missed her second straight game due to a knee injury.
To make matters worse, Cece Hooks was forced to miss some time in the first half after a collision.
Averaging just more than 30 points over the last six games, Hooks would finish with just 12 points on 3 of 10 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, three steals, but nine turnovers.
Ohio fell to 10-6 overall, and 8-5 in the MAC, while Bowling Green moved to 14-4 overall and 10-3 in the conference.
The Bobcats fell behind 6-0, and never led on the day although they did force a 24-24 tie on a Madi Mace field goal with 4:10 left in the first half.
The Falcons responded with an 11-0 run, going ahead 35-24 after Nyla Hampton's layup. They led 37-28 at halftime.
Bowling Green opened the third quarter with a 17-4 surge to lead 54-32 after Hampton's layup with 3:16 left in the frame.
Ohio never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Elissa Brett led Bowling Green with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Hampton had 14 points, three assists and three steals.
Katie Hempfling also had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Falcons.
Mace and Caitlyn Kroll each led Ohio with 13 points. Mace had seven rebounds, while Kroll had three steals. Gabby Burris had eight points and three steals, while Jasmine Hale had four points and Kaylee Bambule three points.
Ohio currently sits in seventh place in the MAC standings at 8-5, with the top eight teams qualifying for the MAC Tournament. Bowling Green sits second at 10-3.
The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Ball State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a critical battle for seeding.
Ball State sits sixth in the MAC standings at 7-4.
