Ohio University coach Jeff Boals pondered different scenarios and statistics that ultimately didn’t go in the Bobcats’ favor on Saturday, but the first-year coach always came back to defense.
The Bowling Green Falcons scorched the nets for 50 second-half points, rallying back to defeat Ohio 83-74 in the Convocation Center.
Ohio (9-7, 1-2 MAC) led 43-33 at halftime, and led by 14 points at one point. However, the Falcons seemingly found a bucket every time they needed it to steal a road Mid-American Conference win.
“In a game like this, it comes down to getting stops, and at halftime we wrote on the board, 0-0,” Boals said. “We weren’t plus-10 (on the scoreboard). The team with the most energy, the team that defended and rebounded was going to win the game. That was obviously them in the second half.”
Bowling Green (11-5, 2-1 MAC) shot 54.8 percent in the second half (17 of 31) including making 5 of 10 second-half 3-pointers.
It was a complete role reversal of the first half, when Ohio made 9 of 15 3-pointers on its way to the double-digit lead.
“Definitely was a tale of two halves,” Boals said. “First half we did what we wanted offensively. Second half, they did what they wanted offensively.”
Justin Turner was the leader of Bowling Green’s potent offense, scoring a game-high 29 points on 12 of 23 shooting. He kept the Falcons in the game with 14-first half points, then led the comeback in the second half with 15 more points on a variety of drives and jump shots.
Dylan Frye scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, including a pair of 3-point makes that killed potential Ohio rallies.
“We had a lot of energy in the first half, came out playing hard,” Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas said. “They came out in the second half and punched us in the mouth. Didn’t respond very well. We just have to have better energy throughout the whole entire game.”
The torrid second half allowed Bowling Green to shoot 50 percent for the game, 32 of 64.
“It comes down to defense,” Boals said. “You can’t sit there and trade baskets, give up 50 percent from the field, especially 55 in the second half. That was the difference in the game.”
The difference in the first half was Ohio’s shooting touch. The Bobcats remarkably made nine first-half 3s, as 24 of their first 28 points came on made 3-pointers.
Vander Plas was particularly hot, as he made five of the nine first-half 3s. He banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 28-14 lead with 9:36 left in the first half.
The Falcons were able to survive Ohio’s first-half shooting, rallying to as close as down seven points before Dylan Swingle’s three-point play to close the half allowed them to trail just 43-33.
The second-half momentum shift didn’t happen immediately. Ohio still led 46-35 after Vander Plas’ baseline drive resulted in a slam dunk that brought the Convo to life.
Vander Plas finished with a career-high 25 points on 10 of 15 shooting, and eight rebounds. He had 19 of those points in the first half.
The Falcons answered Vander Plas’ dunk with Daeqwon Plowden’s 3-pointer, and their big second half was underway.
Plowden threw down a alley-oop dunk in transition off a feed from Frye, then Turner’s 3-pointer sliced Ohio’s lead to 48-45 with 15:41 left in the game.
Ohio needed a timeout after the 10-2 run.
“When you give a team like that momentum, it’s tough to curve it,” Boals said.
Bowling Green tied the game at 50-50 on Frye’s mid-range jumper, then led 52-50 after Turner’s free throws following Ohio’s bench receiving a technical foul.
Ohio’s final lead came at 59-58 on Vander Plas’ layup with 10:07 remaining.
The Falcons scored the next seven points, going ahead 65-59 on Trey Diggs’ 3-pointer and Ohio was chasing the rest of the way.
Bowling Green eventually led 76-67 after Frye’s NBA-range 3-pointer from the right wing.
Ohio only got as close as five points after that, trailing 79-74 after Jason Preston’s driving layup with 1:02 left.
Frye answered with two free throws on the other end, and Vander Plas missed a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left. Two more Frye free throws essentially clinched the win for the Falcons, as they led 83-74 with 32.6 seconds on the clock.
“We scored 74 points, but you can’t give up 50 points in a half,” Boals said, continuing to hammer home the need for defense. “I don’t think the whole half we got a kill — getting three stops in a row — the whole half. When you don’t do that, very rarely will you win a game.”
Preston was also in double figures for Ohio, scoring 15 points and handing out five assists. Jordan Dartis finished with 12 points, while Sylveser Ogbonda scored 11 points.
The Bobcats will be on the road this week, playing at Buffalo on Tuesday and at Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
There were positives for Ohio coming out of Saturday’s game against the team picked the MAC East. The Bobcats shot 46.4 percent for the game (26 of 56) and only had 10 turnovers.
Ohio just has to put the full game together on the defensive end as it continues to move forward in the MAC.
“We just have to respond,” Vander Plas said. “We learned some things about our team today. We just have to move forward. We have 16, 17 games left. We just have to keep pushing.”
Bowling Green 83, Ohio 74
Bowling Green 33 50 — 83
Ohio 43 31 — 74
BOWLING GREEN 83 (11-5, 2-1 MAC)
Daeqwon Plowden 4 1-2 10, Tayler Mttos 2 0-0 4, Justin Turner 12 4-6 29, Caleb Fields 0 0-0 0, Dylan Frye 6 5-8 19, Michael Laster 1 0-0 2, Matiss Kulackovskis 2 1-1 6, Marlon Sierra 3 1-1 7, Trey Diggs 1 0-0 3, Dylan Swingle 1 1-1 3; TOTALS 32 13-21 83; 3-point field goals 6 (Frye 2, Plowden, Turner, Kulackovskis, Diggs 1 apiece)
OHIO 74 (9-7, 1-2 MAC)
Ben Vander Plas 10 0-0 25, Ogbonda Sylvester 2 6-7 11, Jason Preston 5 5-6 15, Lunden McDay 2 0-0 4, Jordan Dartis 4 1-2 12, Ben Roderick 1 0-0 3, Connor Murrell 0 0-0 0, Nolan Foster 0 0-1 0, Miles Brown 1 0-0 2, Nate Springs 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 26 12-16 74; 3-point field goals: 10 (Vander Plas 5, Dartis 3, Roderick, Ogbonda 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Bowling Green 32-64 (.500), 3-point field goals 6-18 (.333); Ohio 26-56 (.464), 3-point field goals 10-24 (.417); Free throws — Bowling Green 13-21 (.619), Ohio 12-16 (.750); Rebounds — Bowling Green 36 (Sierra 8), Ohio 32 (Vander Plas 8); Assists — Bowling Green 12 (Frye 5), Ohio 9 (Preston 5); Blocks — Bowling Green 4 (Sierra 2), Ohio 3 (Preston 2); Turnovers — Bowling Green 7, Ohio 10; Steals — Bowling Green 4, Ohio 4 (Preston, Dartis 2 apiece); Team fouls — Bowling Green 16, Ohio 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.