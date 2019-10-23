It happens every Saturday. Inevitably during a day packed with college football games — all streamed or broadcast to screens and phones and tablets across the country — a play will leap out from the rest and grab the imagination of the audience.
In that way, it was Michael Farkas’ turn to step into the spotlight.
Farkas became a viral sensation on Saturday when his kickoff attempt late in the second quarter of Ohio’s 45-38 win over Kent State resulted in a quirky result few have seen before. Farkas’ kick caromed off a Kent State player’s helmet, rocketed back toward the Bobcats’ formation and was picked out of the air by Camryn Snow.
It’s safe and accurate to say no single play in Farkas’ football career has been seen by more people. The clip was posted to social media by Ohio University football, and was soon picked up by every national sports aggregation site on the internet. When Farkas picked up his phone after the game, he was surprised to see the battery almost empty.
“I had no clue it took off like that,” said Farkas, a fifth-year senior who punts, holds for place kicks and handles kick-off duties for Ohio. “I saw Ohio Football got a sweet video of it. And then my phone was down to 30 percent after the game, just blowing up.”
The tweets and the tags and the mentions followed, thousands of them. The clip of the kick-off had more than a million combined views when you considered all of the accounts that had posted it on their own feeds.
“I’ve seen a lot of talk about it,” said Farkas, now in his fourth season as a special teams contributor at OU. “A lot of people are saying things like ‘The NFL should start doing stuff like that.’”
And of course with it being the internet, there were plenty calling Farkas nothing more than lucky.
“‘That was the luckiest thing. I bet he couldn’t do it again.’ Funny stuff like that,” Farkas said. “Little do they know we’ve done it three times now.”
It’s true. Farkas’ daring kick, which turned into an extra possession for Ohio, was the third time in the last two seasons where the Bobcats pulled off the trick. Farkas first did it last season against Virginia. Then followed up with another six weeks later against Ball State. Each time Farkas drilled a front-line player on the return team and the Bobcats recovered the rebound to essentially steal a possession.
It’s not exactly a called play, and technically it’s not really an onside kick. The play operates in that nebulous space between strategy and a player freelancing.
In all three situations, Ohio has called for a ‘squib’ kick in that situation. A squib kick — low and hard — is designed to take the option of a long return off the table. On three occasions however, Farkas did aim at a player.
For instance, on Saturday, Ohio had called ‘Squib Right.’ Then the circumstances changed.
“I lined up for the kick, there were two guys in the middle of the field. ‘Alright, I’ll just hit a normal squib. There’s no reason to aim at him.’ Then as I took my steps back and got set up, the guy moved to where I was aiming,” Farkas said.
“So, hey, why not aim at the chest? We’ve done it two other times. Thankfully it worked out and we got the ‘headshot’ as everyone’s calling it. Here we are.”
Ohio head coach Frank Solich denied ever calling for the specific ricochet play.
“It’s not something that I grab him by the shoulder and say go in and hit this guy in the helmet,” Solich said. “We squib.
“He’s done this before…which has been good. What you wouldn’t want is for the ball to bounce the other way and them to have the ball on their 40-yard line. There’s a little bit of risk that goes into it, but we don’t tell him ‘Don’t aim.’”
The fact that Solich trusts Farkas enough to take shots essentially on his own speaks to the confidence level that the head coach has in his punter, and his special teams units in general. And Farkas has earned that trust with a four-year career packed with consistent, field-position changing kick and few mistakes.
Farkas has 202 punts now in his college career. He’s been blocked just once — two weeks ago against NIU. Farkas ranks fourth in Ohio history in the number of career punts, but ranks third in all-time punting yardage (8,381) and second — behind only legendary Dave Zastudil — in career punt average (41.5).
But it’s been Farkas’ ability to hang punts, and direct them, that led Ohio special teams coordinator Brian Haines to say earlier this season that he couldn’t imagine getting more from a punter than he’s gotten from Farkas.
“He can change games. Then you add in all the stuff he does for us on kickoffs, and yeah, I think he’s the best in the MAC,” Haines said.
About 60 percent of all of Farkas’ punts at Ohio have not been returned. He’s had 81 punts — 20 per season on average — downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. In addition, 84 of his punts have been fair caught (no return yards). And, he’s had just 11 punts — out of 202 — go into the end zone for a touchback.
So if Solich calls for a squib, he’s willing to let Farkas take a shot if it looks right. He trusts him.
And Farkas admits he’d never try for the signature play without a squib being called. Trust is earned slowly, but can be spent in a second.
“No, no, no. I don’t know if anything could get me to do that,” Farkas said. “Coach Solich would not be happy with me.”
So if you see the clip this week on social media, remember two things: It wasn’t an accident. And it wasn’t an onside kick.
But it was a highlight. And for a player like Farkas — often only noticed when a punt or kick is blocked or a kick return breaks big for the opposition — it’s about as good as it gets. Not that he hasn’t thought about what could beat it.
“This is not very realistic, but a punt going off a dude’s helmet in the end zone and we recover it for six points,” he said. “I don’t know if that could ever happen, but it would be something sweet.
“Got to keep reaching.”
