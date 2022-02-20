KENT — Kent State continued its hot streak, handing Ohio University its largest defeat of the season.
The Golden Flashes extended their winning streak to eight games with a 75-52 win over Ohio on Friday.
Kent State led 45-15 at halftime in the convincing victory.
The Flashes are 17-9 overall and 12-4 in the Mid-American Conference, while Ohio falls to 22-5 overall and 13-3 in the conference.
Kent State had four players in double figures. Malique Jacobs and Giovanni Santiago each scored 14 points, with Jacobs adding nine rebounds and two blocks.
Sincere Carry had 12 points and seven assists while Justyn Hamilton added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Tervell Beck had nine points while Andrew Garcia had eight points.
Jason Carter led Ohio with 12 points while Ben Vander Plas and Mark Sears each scored 10 points. AJ Clayton had six points, Ben Roderick five points and Miles Brown and Tommy Schmock four points apiece.
Ohio was just 12 of 52 from the field in the game, including 5 of 28 from 3-point range. The Bobcats were just 2 of 25 in the first half, missing all 15 of their 3-point attempts.
Kent State, on the other hand, made 7 of 10 from long range in the first half.
Ohio will attempt to bounce back on Tuesday with a home game against Central Michigan at 7 p.m.
