MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A short-handed Ohio women's basketball team thrived offensively on Wednesday, but ultimately couldn't find enough points to get ahead of Minnesota.
Minnesota won a shootout in front of 2,751 in Williams Arena, 99-93.
The result ends a four-game winning streak for the Bobcats, who fall to 4-3 on the season.
The Golden Gophers improve to 7-6.
Neither team had trouble putting the ball on the basket on Wednesday. All five Ohio starters hit double figures, as the team shot 47.9 percent (34 for 71) from the field. The Bobcats were 17 of 34 from 3-point range and had 19 assists compared to 12 turnovers.
Minnesota was even better, making 55.4 percent (36 of 65) of its shots from the field, including 18 of 29 on 3-pointers.
Sara Scalia was the leader for Minnesota, scoring a game-high 37 points. She made nine 3-pointers in 13 attempts, going 14 of 21 overall from the field. She had eight rebounds.
Erica Johnson led Ohio with 21 points, making 4 of 10 from 3-point range. She added eight assists and five rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds.
Cece Hooks also scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting. She had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Kaylee Bambule and Gabby Burris each scored 18 points. Bambule made six 3-pointers and Burris five 3s.
Madi Mace was Ohio's fifth double-digit scorer. She had 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting.
The Bobcats' five starters all logged at least 36 minutes on the court. Yaya Felder had three assists off the bench.
Jasmine Powell added 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Minnesota. Deja Winters had 16 points, while Gadiva Hubbard added 14 points.
The Bobcats trailed 25-21 after one quarter and 57-45 at halftime. Minnesota's lead stood at 79-69 going to the fourth.
Ohio was within 83-79 with 4:11 to play after a Bambule 3-pointer.
Consecutive 3-pointers for Minnesota pushed Ohio's deficit back to 10 points at 89-79.
The Bobcats eventually got as close as two points, trailing 93-91 after two Hooks free throws with 45 seconds to play.
Powell split a pair of free throws on the other end for a 94-91 Gophers' lead.
Ohio missed a pair of shots on the offensive end, and Hubbard made two free throws for a 96-91 lead with 24 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats missed a jumper, and Powell's two free throws essentially iced the game, putting Minnesota ahead 98-91 with 13 seconds remaining.
Ohio travels to the FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown. The Bobcats play UMass Lowell on Monday and Binghamton on Tuesday in their final non-conference games.
Ohio opens Mid-American Conference play at Miami on Dec. 29.
