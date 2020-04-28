A pair of Ohio University standouts will get an opportunity at the next level.
Ohio offensive lineman Austen Pleasants and safety Javon Hagan signed as undrafted free agents after the National Football League Draft concluded on Saturday.
Pleasants inked a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Hagan signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bobcats didn't have a player selected in the seven rounds of the draft for the second year in a row, but Hagan and Pleasants will at least get a chance at an NFL training camp.
Hagan enjoyed a decorated career in Ohio's defensive backfield, becoming the first secondary player in the program's history to earn multiple First Team All-Mid-American Conference honors.
Hagan was Second Team All-MAC in 2016 and 2017, and a First Team selection in 2018 and 2019.
Hagan had a career-high 99 tackles during the '19 regular season. He led Ohio with seven pass breakups and started 47 of the 51 career games he appeared in. Hagan was a three-time team captain.
Hagan entered Ohio's bowl game with 315 career tackles, 9.0 career tackles for loss and was tied for eighth in program history with 32 career passes defended — six interceptions and 26 pass breakups (7th in OU history).
Pleasants, who played left tackle for Ohio last season, was a Second Team All-MAC pick during his senior season. He started the final 33 games of his Bobcat career, appearing in 41 games overall. He cracked the starting lineup at right tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2017 and was a fixture up front for Ohio the rest of his career.
Pleasants is a 2015 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School, in Coal Grove. He was a two-time Associated Press First Team offensive lineman for the Hornets.
Hagan and Pleasants helped lead Ohio to seven wins in 2019, including a 30-21 victory over Nevada in the 23rd Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3.
