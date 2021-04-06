Ohio women's basketball senior guard Cece Hooks announced her intention to declare for the 2021 WNBA Draft on Thursday, April 1. The WNBA Draft is set for April 15.
"This is a great opportunity for Cece (Hooks) to explore the WNBA draft," head coach Bob Boldon said. "She has a chance to fulfill her dream of playing at the highest level of professional basketball. We will support her through this process during this unique year and support whatever decision she comes to."
Hooks can speak with WNBA teams with the declaration. The deadline to withdraw from the WNBA Draft and return for her fifth-year is April 10. If Hooks is not drafted, she will have until May 15 to return to Ohio for her final season.
Hooks was named Honorable Mention All-America, Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, MAC Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-MAC and MAC All-Defensive Team during the 2020-21 season.
Hooks produced one of the best individual seasons in Ohio women's basketball history. The Dayton, Ohio native was named MAC Player of the Week a league-high five times this season and is ranked third in the nation in points per game at 25.1. Hooks had 19 games of 20 points or more and five with 30 or more. Hooks was the second player in program history to record a triple-double and one of just 12 players in the nation after scoring 31 points, 11 assists and 10 steals against Miami. Her 10 steals were a single-game school record. Hooks became the second 2,000 point scorer in program history when she posted 22 points at Ball State. Only Caroline Mast – the three-time Player of the Year – has reached the 2,000-point feat. Hooks – who already owns the all-time single-game scoring record – posted the fourth-highest single-game mark with 38 points against Akron. During the regular season, Hooks averaged 26.3 points 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 4.1 assists. On the defensive side, Hooks has 84 steals this season and is averaging 3.8 steals per game, her highest game average in her four-year career.
The WNBA Draft is three rounds and will take place on April 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Dallas Wings have first and second pick in the draft.
— Courtesy of Ohio Athletics
