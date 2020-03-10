Bob Boldon didn’t need the announcement from the conference office on Tuesday morning to tell him what he knew a month ago.
Ohio junior guard Cece Hooks was named the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight season on Tuesday, and joined teammates Erica Johnson and Amani Burke on the All-MAC lists released by the league.
Boldon, Ohio’s head coach, had no doubt that Hooks would earn the award again. He said as much in the middle of the conference season after Hooks led OU to a dismantling of Ball State in the Convo.
“She’s easily the best defensive player in the league. It’s not close,” Boldon said then. “It’s not just the steals, or the blocked shots, it’s the way she completely dictates to so many teams what they can and can’t do.”
Hooks is now a two-time DPotY award winner. With Quiera Lampkins’ selection in 2016, an Ohio player has won the award in three of the last five seasons.
Hooks, already Ohio’s career leader in steals, led the MAC and was fifth nationally with 3.75 steals per game. Her 105 steals this season is second-most in program history, trailing only her own record of 110 from 2018-19. Hooks has 315 career steals, and has posted a career-high of seven twice this season — at Texas and against Akron.
Hooks also earned a second straight appearance on the All-MAC First Team after averaging 18.3 points per game (20.4 per game in conference play) and shooting 45.3 percent overall. Hooks tied the school record for points in a game with 41 against Akron earlier this season.
This year, Johnson — a sophomore — joins Hooks on the All-MAC First Team. Johnson was the 2019 MAC Freshman of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, and an All-MAC Third Team selection a year ago.
But this season Johnson was a contender for the conference player of the year after averaging 18.6 points (21.4 per game in conference) and 7.4 rebounds per game. Johnson posted the first triple-double in program history this year for Ohio, and three times scored 30 or more points, including a career-high 36 against Kent State on the raod.
Hooks and Johnson give Ohio a pair of players on the All-MAC First Team for the first time since 1986, when Caroline Mast and Marti Heckman represented OU.
Senior guard Amani Burke is now a two-time All-MAC selection after making Third Team in 2019. Burke averaged 13.4 points per game this season, while shooting 31.3 percent from 3-point range, and landed on the MAC’s Honorable Mention list.
Central Michigan guard Micaela Kelly was named the 2020 MAC Player of the Year after averaging 21.5 points per game — fourth in the NCAA — this season. CMU first-year head coach Heather Oesterle was named the 2020 MAC Head Coach of the Year after guiding the Chippewas to a 23-6 record, 16-2 in conference play.
Buffalo freshman Dyaisha Fair, fifth in the country with 21.3 points per game, was tabbed the MAC Freshman of the Year.
The league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media members voted on the three specialty awards. The league’s 12 head coaches voted on the All-MAC teams, the All-Freshman team, the All-Defensive Team, the Defensive Player and Sixth Player of the Year awards.
Ohio, the fourth-seed in the 2020 MAC Tournament, begins its postseason on Wednesday with a 2:30 p.m. start against No. 5 Western Michigan at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game will air on ESPN+.
2020 MAC Women’s Basketball
MAC Player of the Year
Micaela Kelly (CMU)
MAC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year
Heather Oesterle (CMU)
MAC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year
Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo)
MAC Women’s Basketball Sixth Player of the Year
Gabrielle Bird (CMU)
MAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Cierra (Cece) Hooks (Ohio)
Women’s Basketball All-MAC First Team
Oshlynn Brown (Ball State), Micaela Kelly (CMU), Courtney Woods (NIU), Cece Hooks (Ohio) and Erica Johnson (Ohio).
Women’s Basketball All-MAC Second Team
Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo), Molly Davis (CMU), Areanna Combs (EMU), Lauren Dickerson (Miami) and Breanna Mobley (WMU).
Women’s Basketball All-MAC Third Team
Haliegh Reinoehl (Akron), Theresa Onwuka (Buffalo), Kyra Bussell (CMU), Savannah Kluesner (Miami), and Jordan Walker (WMU).
Women’s Basketball All-MAC Honorable Mention
Jordyn Dawson (Akron), Angela Perry (Bowling Green), Megan Carter (Kent State), Katie Shumate (Kent State) and Amani Burke (Ohio).
Women’s Basketball MAC All-Defensive Team
Theresa Onwuka (Buffalo), Micaela Kelly (CMU), Areanna Combs (EMU), Lindsey Thall (Kent State), and Cece Hooks (Ohio).
Women’s Basketball MAC All-Freshman Team (6 Players due to ties)
Sydney Freeman (Ball State), Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo), Molly Davis (CMU), Katie Shumate (Kent State), Nila Blackford (Kent State) and Peyton Scott (Miami).
