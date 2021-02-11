MUNCIE, Ind. — Ohio guard Cece Hooks has had a senior season to remember.
On Wednesday, she accomplished something only done once before in program history.
Hooks scored her 2,000th career point during Ohio's 88-66 victory at Ball State's Worthen Arena.
Hooks scored 22 points in the win, and now has 2,002 career points. The only other Bobcat to accomplish the feat is the program's all-time leading scorer, Caroline Mast, who scored 2,449 points from 1982 through 1986.
"Scoring 2,000 points is an incredible feat, and I've never been a part of something like that," Ohio coach Bob Boldon said. "To be able to see all 2,000 points is amazing. You look back game after game where you think she can't be better, and she is. She has 30-point games and then she has a 40-point game. She had a stretch where she averaged 30 this season. We will look back on this and see how amazing it is. She did not get to finish her junior year and got some non-conference games taken away from her this season and still hit 2,000. It's truly an amazing feat."
Hooks helped the Bobcats to an important victory in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio (11-6 overall) bounced back from a loss at Bowling Green last Saturday to improve to 9-5 in the conference.
Ball State (9-8 overall) fell to 7-6 in the MAC.
Ohio sits sixth in the MAC standings, as Ball State slips to eighth.
The top eight teams will make the MAC Tournament. Ohio is comfortably ahead of ninth-place Toledo (4-9 MAC).
Hooks added four rebounds, five assists and three steals in the win. She made 6 of 14 shots from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, also making all eight of her free throws.
The Bobcats played without Erica Johnson for the third straight game, but it didn't matter against Ball State. Ohio never trailed, building a 32-point lead, 74-42, in the third quarter.
Gabby Burris continued her strong play for Ohio with 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting. She had four rebounds and three steals.
Madi Mace and Caitlyn Kroll each scored 15 points in the victory, with Mace adding eight rebounds and three steals. Kroll had a team-high six assists to go with five rebounds.
Abby Garnett added nine points and six rebounds off the bench, while Kaylee Bambule tallied eight points and three assists.
Ella Skeens, from nearby Southeastern High School, came off the bench to lead Ball State with 13 points on 4 of 8 shooting. Anna Clephane added 12 points, while Oshlynn Brown and Annie Rauch each scored 10 points. Sydney Freeman had a team-high four assists.
Ohio was guilty of only 10 turnovers, compared to 22 for Ball State. The Bobcats scored 29 points off of those turnovers, compared to just seven points off turnovers for the Cardinals.
The Bobcats are scheduled to host Western Michigan on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Convocation Center.
Western Michigan is currently tied for 10th in the MAC at 2-11.
