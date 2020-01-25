Cece Hooks was back for the Bobcats, and if she had any lingering resentment about her one-game suspension she took it out on Bowling Green.
Hooks, Ohio’s junior guard, had 25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead the Bobcats in a 79-69 win over Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.
Hooks hit 9 of 11 shots, drew nine fouls against the Falcons, and roared up and down the court as Ohio (12-6, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) won its third straight. Hooks didn’t make the trip to Ohio’s road win at Northern Illinois on Wednesday because of an unspecified violation of team rules.
“It hurt,” Hook said. “I had to make up for it.”
She did. Behind Hooks’ on-the-ball pressure, OU opened strong defensively and never trailed after Katie Barker hit a 3-pointer just eight seconds into the game. Bowling Green (8-11, 1-6 MAC) got as close as four points in the third quarter, but faced a double-digit deficit virtually throughout.
The Bobcats beat BG for the 11th straight time. And the early salvo was a big reason why.
“Our No. 1 defensive player was back, so that helped,” said Ohio sophomore guard Erica Johnson.
Johnson added 22 points, again on just 11 shots, for the Bobcats and chipped in six rebounds. Junior forward Gabby Burris added nine points.
But it was Hooks’ triumphant return that carried the day for OU.
“It’s incredible what her ceiling is,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon. “The amount of things we ask her to do is amazing. And she’s locked in right now.”
Boldon didn’t illuminate on why Hooks was suspended on Wednesday.
“It’s done and it’s over with,” he said. “You move on. That’s life.”
Caterrion Thompson had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead BG, while Madisen Parker added 15 points with five made 3-pointers. Angela Perry added nine points and seven rebounds inside.
The Bobcats did their best to send an early message. Ohio was aggressive in the half-court, defensively, and locked down Bowling Green right after the opening tip. The Falcons were scoreless over nearly the first four minutes, and came up empty on their first six possessions.
OU blitzed BG out of the game, and rolled out to a 19-4 lead in less than seven minutes. Johnson had 10 early points, including a pair of 3s, and Hooks capped the opening surge with a steal she converted into a runaway layup.
“That first quarter really set the tone,” Boldon said. “The terrific start was a big part of our success today.”
Bowling Green, down 23-9 after the first, found a hot streak of its own in the second. The Falcons scored 19 points in less than six minutes, buoyed by three 3s, and pulled to within 34-28.
But Ohio answered, behind Hooks. She hit two free throws, then fed Barker for a right-corner 3-pointer, and finished off a 7-0 run with a driving score.
BG didn’t hit a field goal in the final 4:22 of the half, and Hooks made it 45-32 at the break after one of her dynamic, special plays. With time running down in the half, Hooks closed out to block a 3-point shot, gathered in the rebound, then raced the other way for a layup at the halftime buzzer.
Johnson wasn’t wowed by the display of defensive instinct, athleticism and raw speed.
“Nothing,” Johnson said when asked about the play. “It really doesn’t matter how much time is left. 3 seconds? That’s plenty of time for her.”
The Falcons scored the first eight points of the second half, and then Mari Hill’s 3-pointer pulled BG to within 47-43. Ohio, led by Hooks, responded in a big way.
The Bobcats used a 13-2 run, capped by Johnson’s 3 pointer, to forge a 60-45 lead that carried over to a 65-51 edge entering the fourth. Hooks had two clean steals that she turned into layups at the other end during the run.
“We’re always challenging her to keep finding ways to get better, to be more efficient,” Boldon said. “And she responds. This is really important to her, you can tell.”
BG got as close as 71-64 with two minutes to go, but Johnson’s fifth 3-pointer of the day from the left corner in front of the Ohio bench ended any hopes of a comeback.
“We finished the quarters as we needed to,” Boldon said.
Ohio continues MAC play on Wednesday when Akron (9-9, 2-5 MAC) comes to the Convo for a 7 p.m. start.
Ohio 79, Bowling Green 69
Bowling Green;9;23;19;18;—;69
Ohio;23;22;20;14;—;79
BOWLING GREEN 69 (8-11, 1-6 MAC)
Kadie Hempfling 0 2-4 2, Angela Perry 4 1-1 9, Madisen Parker 5 0-0 15, Mari Hill 3 2-2 9, Caterrion Thompson 7 5-6 20, Olivia Trice 3 2-2 9, Clare Glowniak 0 0-0 0, Kaillie Hall 0 0-0 0, Morgan McMillen 1 2-4 5; TOTALS 23 14-19 69; 3-point goals — 9-27 (Parker 5-14, Trice 1-1, Hill 1-2, Thompson 1-4, McMillen 1-5, Hempfling 0-1).
OHIO 79 (12-6, 5-2 MAC)
Erica Johnson 7 3-4 22, Gabby Burris 4 0-0 9, Cece Hooks 9 6-7 25, Katie Barker 3 0-0 8, Amani Burke 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Kroll 3 0-0 7, Edecia Beck 1 0-0 2, Peyton Guice 1 0-0 2, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 30 9-11 79; 3-point goals — 10-32 (Johnson 5-8, Barker 2-7, Hooks 1-2, Kroll 1-3, Burris 1-6, Beck 0-1, Burke 0-5)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Bowling Green 23-50 (.460), 3-point goals 9-27 (.333); Ohio 30-61 (.492), 3-point goals 10-32 (.313); Free throws — BG 14-19 (.737); Ohio 9-11 (.818); Rebounds — BG 35/6 offensive (Thompson 8), Ohio 26/4 offensive (Hooks 7); Assists — BG 18 (Hempfling 7), Ohio 16 (Hooks 8); Steals — BG 5, Ohio 13 (Barker 4); Blocks — BG 3 (Perry 2), Ohio 2; Turnovers — BG 22, Ohio 13; Personal fouls — BG 19, Ohio 16; Attendance — 980; Technical fouls — None.
